ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Dilpreet gets stabbed with a knife

Dilpreet and Gurpreet get into a fight but soon amidst their fight Dilpreet gets stabbed with a knife and Gurpreet rushes him to the hospital in Sony SAB's show Dil Diyaan Gallaan.

Author: Manisha Suthar
16 Aug,2023 17:17:34
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Dilpreet gets stabbed with a knife 843257

The popular show Dil Diyaan Gallaan on Sony SAB is churning out twists and turns as the story unfolds, showcasing the power of determination, love, and family bonds. According to the storyline, Sanjot and Dilpreet’s disagreement takes a fiery turn. The atmosphere becomes charged with their brewing conflict, with Sanjot laying the blame on Dilpreet for sabotaging her food order.

Frustrated and agitated, Sanjot unleashes her anger by tossing ingredients around the kitchen. Simultaneously, Dilpreet channels his anger into destructive actions, wreaking havoc on Nimrit’s parlor. The unfolding chaos catches the attention of Riya, Amrit, Dollar, and Veer, leaving them taken aback by the intensity of the clash.

In the coming episode, Dilpreet ends up in a disagreement with an unfamiliar person at the bank. Gurpreet intervenes and halts the conflict. Gurpreet is taken aback upon discovering that Dilpreet works as a security guard. Soon, Dilpreet and Gurpreet get into a fight but soon amidst their fight Dilpreet gets stabbed with a knife and Gurpreet rushes him to the hospital.

What will happen now? Will Dilpreet get saved?

Also Read: I like challenging roles that turn out to be standout characters: Aleeza Khan on her return to TV with Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan Talks About Enjoying The Process Of Getting Into His Character For Koi Mil Gaya; Read Here

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
I want to do something to keep the 'green cover' of our country safe: Pariva Pranati 843210
I want to do something to keep the ‘green cover’ of our country safe: Pariva Pranati
Is Yuvika’s life in danger as she starts working on her father’s dream project in Sony SAB’s Vanshaj? 843165
Is Yuvika’s life in danger as she starts working on her father’s dream project in Sony SAB’s Vanshaj?
During my childhood days, I used to get excited to dress up in white attire and celebrate Independence Day: Pankaj Berry 842826
During my childhood days, I used to get excited to dress up in white attire and celebrate Independence Day: Pankaj Berry
Biggest TV Shows Twists On Last Week (7 - 13 August): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more 842974
Biggest TV Shows Twists On Last Week (7 – 13 August): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more
Exclusive: Angad Hasija bags Siddharth P Malhotra's new show for Sony SAB 842554
Exclusive: Angad Hasija bags Siddharth P Malhotra’s new show for Sony SAB
Auto Draft 842283
Pushpa embarks on the mission of starting her Patola business in Sony SAB’s Pushpa Impossible
Latest Stories
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Viaan risks his life and saves Aarav 843261
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Viaan risks his life and saves Aarav
I am celebrating Parsi New Year in Udaipur with my family: Vahbiz Dorabjee 843241
I am celebrating Parsi New Year in Udaipur with my family: Vahbiz Dorabjee
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Neerja develops feelings for Abeer 843192
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Neerja develops feelings for Abeer
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Aradhana to have an encounter with Malini 843223
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Aradhana to have an encounter with Malini
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Samar tries to find out Roshni’s intensions 843209
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Samar tries to find out Roshni’s intensions
Junooniyatt is a well-conceived and well-directed piece of art: Vishwas Saraf 843189
Junooniyatt is a well-conceived and well-directed piece of art: Vishwas Saraf
Read Latest News