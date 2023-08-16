Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Dilpreet gets stabbed with a knife

The popular show Dil Diyaan Gallaan on Sony SAB is churning out twists and turns as the story unfolds, showcasing the power of determination, love, and family bonds. According to the storyline, Sanjot and Dilpreet’s disagreement takes a fiery turn. The atmosphere becomes charged with their brewing conflict, with Sanjot laying the blame on Dilpreet for sabotaging her food order.

Frustrated and agitated, Sanjot unleashes her anger by tossing ingredients around the kitchen. Simultaneously, Dilpreet channels his anger into destructive actions, wreaking havoc on Nimrit’s parlor. The unfolding chaos catches the attention of Riya, Amrit, Dollar, and Veer, leaving them taken aback by the intensity of the clash.

In the coming episode, Dilpreet ends up in a disagreement with an unfamiliar person at the bank. Gurpreet intervenes and halts the conflict. Gurpreet is taken aback upon discovering that Dilpreet works as a security guard. Soon, Dilpreet and Gurpreet get into a fight but soon amidst their fight Dilpreet gets stabbed with a knife and Gurpreet rushes him to the hospital.

What will happen now? Will Dilpreet get saved?

