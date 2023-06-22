ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Maan and Sanjot return from New York

Veer informs Amrita about Dilpreet’s condition. Soon, Maan and Sanjot come back from New York after learning about Dilpreet’s heart attack in Sony SAB show Dil Diyaan Gallaan

Author: Manisha Suthar
22 Jun,2023 14:32:24
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Maan and Sanjot return from New York

Dil Diyaan Gallaan on Sony SAB, with its heartwarming narrative and emotional story about a Punjabi family, has been winning the hearts of the audiences. As per the plot, Dilpreet’s friend discovers Khushwant is transporting drugs. Soon, Rana confronts Khushwant for selling drugs. Rana realizes Dilpreet was right about Khushwant and regrets trusting him. Khushwant blackmails Rana into doing his dirty work. Later, Veer overhears when Khushwant blackmails Rana and Nimrit.

Later, Dilpreet learns about the drug racket in his hospital and is shaken to the core. He realizes that he needs to speak to Sanjot and share his distress. But just before Sanjot can pick up the call and the two can finally take their first step to reconciliation, Dilpreet collapses as he suffers a heart attack.

In the coming episode, Veer rushes Dilpreet to the hospital, and the doctor checks him. He reveals Dilpreet’s life is in danger. Veer informs Amrita about Dilpreet’s condition. Soon, Maan and Sanjot return from New York after learning about Dilpreet’s heart attack. When they reach the hospital, the doctors perform a heart operation on Dilpreet.

OMG! Will Dilpreet’s life get saved?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more interesting updates.

Also Read: My father’s constant encouragement has been instrumental in my acting journey: Kumkum Bhagya fame Krishna Kaul

Also Read: Yoga teaches us to find calm amidst chaos, and to connect with ourselves: Ashi Singh on International Yoga Day

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: OMG! Dilpreet suffers heart-attack
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: OMG! Dilpreet suffers heart-attack
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Sanjot wins cooking competition
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Sanjot wins cooking competition
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Dilpreet’s heart-breaking choice to save Rana or Veer
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Dilpreet’s heart-breaking choice to save Rana or Veer
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Amrita turns Sanjot into a social media influencer
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Amrita turns Sanjot into a social media influencer
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Dilpreet learns about Veer being Prabhjot’s son
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Dilpreet learns about Veer being Prabhjot’s son
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Sanjot finds out Amrita and Veer’s secret plan
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Sanjot finds out Amrita and Veer’s secret plan
Latest Stories
Get a sneak peek of the legendary Rekha in the upcoming promo of the StarPlus show “Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin”.
Get a sneak peek of the legendary Rekha in the upcoming promo of the StarPlus show “Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin”.
News18 Uttar Pradesh / Uttarakhand launches its new initiative ‘Mission Safai’: Encouraging Citizens for a Cleaner region.
News18 Uttar Pradesh / Uttarakhand launches its new initiative ‘Mission Safai’: Encouraging Citizens for a Cleaner region.
Exclusive: Content creator Chandni Bhabhda bags Saad Khan’s web series Constable Girpade
Exclusive: Content creator Chandni Bhabhda bags Saad Khan’s web series Constable Girpade
Check Out: What Ayesha Singh and Neil Bhatt Should Take Back Home As A Souvenir From The StarPlus Show Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
Check Out: What Ayesha Singh and Neil Bhatt Should Take Back Home As A Souvenir From The StarPlus Show Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Ram’s image tarnished in the eyes of Priya’s father
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Ram’s image tarnished in the eyes of Priya’s father
Exclusive: Priyanka Nayan joins the cast of Colors’ Suhaagan
Exclusive: Priyanka Nayan joins the cast of Colors’ Suhaagan
Read Latest News