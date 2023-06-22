Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Maan and Sanjot return from New York

Dil Diyaan Gallaan on Sony SAB, with its heartwarming narrative and emotional story about a Punjabi family, has been winning the hearts of the audiences. As per the plot, Dilpreet’s friend discovers Khushwant is transporting drugs. Soon, Rana confronts Khushwant for selling drugs. Rana realizes Dilpreet was right about Khushwant and regrets trusting him. Khushwant blackmails Rana into doing his dirty work. Later, Veer overhears when Khushwant blackmails Rana and Nimrit.

Later, Dilpreet learns about the drug racket in his hospital and is shaken to the core. He realizes that he needs to speak to Sanjot and share his distress. But just before Sanjot can pick up the call and the two can finally take their first step to reconciliation, Dilpreet collapses as he suffers a heart attack.

In the coming episode, Veer rushes Dilpreet to the hospital, and the doctor checks him. He reveals Dilpreet’s life is in danger. Veer informs Amrita about Dilpreet’s condition. Soon, Maan and Sanjot return from New York after learning about Dilpreet’s heart attack. When they reach the hospital, the doctors perform a heart operation on Dilpreet.

OMG! Will Dilpreet’s life get saved?

