ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Maan on a mission to save house and farm 

Maan breaks down in front of Aastha. However, the latter motivates him to fight all odds. Soon, Maan goes to the farm and decides to do farming. He promises to save the farm and house in Sony SAB's show Dil Diyaan Gallaan.

Author: Manisha Suthar
21 Jul,2023 17:12:40
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Maan on a mission to save house and farm  835797

The popular show Dil Diyaan Gallaan on Sony SAB has successfully created an impression via its diverse and unique concept. According to the storyline, a man offers Dilpreet work in his garage while Biji takes up the job to take care of the kids whose parents are working. On the other hand, Maan hesitantly asks Dilpreet to give him his farm.

Later, Dilpreet is extremely upset, and his friend talks to him. Amrita, Riya, Veer, and Dollar decide to find out what Biji and Dilpreet are hiding from everyone. Later, Veer sees Dilpreet working in the garage. Dilpreet gets hurt working in a garage while Aastha takes all the kids to the Maan hospital. Later, Biji throws Maan (Sandeep Baswana) and Rana (Ravi Gossain) out of the house.

In the coming episode, Maan gets upset with the constant problem at the house. He breaks down in front of Aastha. However, the latter motivates him to fight all odds. Soon, Maan goes to the farm and decides to do farming. He promises to save the farm and house.

Will he manage to succeed in his plan?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more interesting updates.

Also Read: Exclusive: Sumeet Vyas and Aaditi S Pohankar in Rose Audio Visuals and Applause Entertainment’s next Blinded

Also Read: Exclusive: Tanuj Virwani to play a lead in Kavya Motion Pictures and Applause Entertainment’s next web series

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
"My father often quoted verses from Gita, becoming my invaluable reference point representing Bhanupratap's essence,"- says Puneet Issar aka Bhanupratap, on his character from Sony SAB's Vanshaj 835642
“My father often quoted verses from Gita, becoming my invaluable reference point representing Bhanupratap’s essence,”- says Puneet Issar aka Bhanupratap, on his character from Sony SAB’s Vanshaj
Pushpa's journey of self-exploration and achieving her late father's dream of Patola weaving unfolds in Sony SAB's Pushpa Impossible 835340
Pushpa’s journey of self-exploration and achieving her late father’s dream of Patola weaving unfolds in Sony SAB’s Pushpa Impossible
Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (10 - 16 July): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more 834730
Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (10 – 16 July): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Dilpreet goes on job hunt   833917
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Dilpreet goes on job hunt  
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Maan files a case against Rana 833413
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Maan files a case against Rana
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Rana sells the Brar house 833056
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Rana sells the Brar house
Latest Stories
Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades welcome their second child, a baby boy 835812
Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades welcome their second child, a baby boy
Ashnoor Kaur Exudes Grace In Pink Bodycon Shimmery Dress; Check Here 835796
Ashnoor Kaur Exudes Grace In Pink Bodycon Shimmery Dress; Check Here
Actor Vivek Oberoi files fraud case against business partners alleging fraudulence of Rs 1.55 crore 835771
Actor Vivek Oberoi files fraud case against business partners alleging fraudulence of Rs 1.55 crore
RSVP Movies insist on the remaining cuts of Jaswant Singh Khalra's biopic in the Bombay High Court yesterday! Next hearing is scheduled for today! 835765
RSVP Movies insist on the remaining cuts of Jaswant Singh Khalra’s biopic in the Bombay High Court yesterday! Next hearing is scheduled for today!
Avneet Kaur Is In Flight Mode; Check Her Vacay Style In Jacket And Ripped Jeans 835778
Avneet Kaur Is In Flight Mode; Check Her Vacay Style In Jacket And Ripped Jeans
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir saves Mihika from Akshay’s violent act 835779
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir saves Mihika from Akshay’s violent act
Read Latest News