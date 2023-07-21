Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Maan on a mission to save house and farm 

The popular show Dil Diyaan Gallaan on Sony SAB has successfully created an impression via its diverse and unique concept. According to the storyline, a man offers Dilpreet work in his garage while Biji takes up the job to take care of the kids whose parents are working. On the other hand, Maan hesitantly asks Dilpreet to give him his farm.

Later, Dilpreet is extremely upset, and his friend talks to him. Amrita, Riya, Veer, and Dollar decide to find out what Biji and Dilpreet are hiding from everyone. Later, Veer sees Dilpreet working in the garage. Dilpreet gets hurt working in a garage while Aastha takes all the kids to the Maan hospital. Later, Biji throws Maan (Sandeep Baswana) and Rana (Ravi Gossain) out of the house.

In the coming episode, Maan gets upset with the constant problem at the house. He breaks down in front of Aastha. However, the latter motivates him to fight all odds. Soon, Maan goes to the farm and decides to do farming. He promises to save the farm and house.

Will he manage to succeed in his plan?

