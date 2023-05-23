ADVERTISEMENT
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Rana surrenders to the police

Rana gets discharged from the hospital and learns about Veer’s arrest drama. Rana and Maan come to the police station, wherein Rana surrenders to save Veer in Sony SAB's Dil Diyaan Gallaan

Author: Manisha Suthar
23 May,2023 16:44:19
Dil Diyaan Gallaan on Sony SAB, with its heartwarming narrative and emotional story about a Punjabi family, has been winning the hearts of the audiences. According to the plot, Nimrit and Riya blame Maan for getting Rana arrested. Maan calls Aastha and shares his ordeal. Soon, Prabjot tells Amrita that Maan is strong and will protect all like he was trying to protect Rana when the goons pelted stones at him during their fight. Amrita overhears their conversation and uses Prabjot’s confession to prove Rana’s innocence.

The police come to arrest Rana, but Veer decides to take the blame on him. Veer asks Dilpreet to allow him to take this decision. However, Maan opposes Veer’s decision. Nimrit gets angry at Maan for not helping his brother in difficult times. Finally, after a lot of discussions, Dilpreet agrees, and Veer gets arrested after he takes the blame.

In the coming episode, Rana gets discharged from the hospital and learns about Veer’s arrest drama. Rana and Maan come to the police station, wherein Rana surrenders to save Veer. He informs the police that he has murdered Khushwant’s aid. However, Veer asks the police not to believe him. Maan states Rana and reveals the truth.

Will Rana get arrested?

Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

