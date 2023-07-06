ADVERTISEMENT
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Riya diagnosed with a severe heart disease

Riya experiences excruciating chest pain. The family immediately rushes her to the hospital where she is diagnosed with a severe heart disease in Sony SAB's show Dil Diyaan Gallaan

Author: Manisha Suthar
06 Jul,2023 14:42:29
The popular show Dil Diyaan Gallaan on Sony SAB has successfully created an impression via its diverse and unique concept. According to the storyline, Riya, Dollar, Veer, and Amrita take charge of Sanjot and Dilpreet’s anniversary celebrations, leaving no stone unturned to create a memorable and enchanting ambiance for the beloved couple. They decorate the house with beautiful flowers, elegant lights, and charming personalized touches for Sanjot and Dilpreet.

The Brar family comes together and celebrates Sanjot and Dilpreet’s anniversary. Rana brings a new car into the house. The family members come to see the brand-new car. However, during the same, Riya feels uneasy and falls unconscious on the ground. The family gets worried and rushes to Riya’s aid. Dollar, Nimrit, and Rana try to wake up Riya.

In the coming episode, Riya experiences excruciating chest pain. The family immediately rushes her to the hospital where she is diagnosed with a severe heart disease. The news sends waves of worry and concern through the entire family as they grapple with the seriousness of Riya’s condition.

OMG! Will Riya get saved?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more interesting updates.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

