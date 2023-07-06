Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Riya diagnosed with a severe heart disease

The popular show Dil Diyaan Gallaan on Sony SAB has successfully created an impression via its diverse and unique concept. According to the storyline, Riya, Dollar, Veer, and Amrita take charge of Sanjot and Dilpreet’s anniversary celebrations, leaving no stone unturned to create a memorable and enchanting ambiance for the beloved couple. They decorate the house with beautiful flowers, elegant lights, and charming personalized touches for Sanjot and Dilpreet.

The Brar family comes together and celebrates Sanjot and Dilpreet’s anniversary. Rana brings a new car into the house. The family members come to see the brand-new car. However, during the same, Riya feels uneasy and falls unconscious on the ground. The family gets worried and rushes to Riya’s aid. Dollar, Nimrit, and Rana try to wake up Riya.

In the coming episode, Riya experiences excruciating chest pain. The family immediately rushes her to the hospital where she is diagnosed with a severe heart disease. The news sends waves of worry and concern through the entire family as they grapple with the seriousness of Riya’s condition.

OMG! Will Riya get saved?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more interesting updates.

Also Read: From Deepika Padukone’s Costume In Padmaavat To Hanuman’s Dialogue In Adipurush: Backlash That Sparked Changes In Bollywood Films

Also Read: When Priyanka Chopra got upset over her hairstylist for fixing her hair in mid of an interview with Simi Garewal, watch video