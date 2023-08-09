ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Sanjot and Dilpreet get into a nasty argument

Sanjot and Dilpreet's disagreement takes a fiery turn. The atmosphere becomes charged with their brewing conflict, with Sanjot laying the blame on Dilpreet for sabotaging her food order in Sony SAB's show Dil Diyaan Gallaan.

Author: Manisha Suthar
09 Aug,2023 14:28:55
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Sanjot and Dilpreet get into a nasty argument 841650

The popular show Dil Diyaan Gallaan on Sony SAB is churning out twists and turns as the story unfolds, showcasing the power of determination, love, and family bonds. According to the storyline, Sanjot’s dream of starting her own catering business finally takes flight as she bravely agrees to take on the challenge. She receives her first significant order, 100 kg of barfis. With unwavering dedication, Sanjot begins preparing for this bulk order, putting her heart and soul into every step. She is determined to deliver the best quality barfis on time.

In the coming episode, Sanjot and Dilpreet’s disagreement takes a fiery turn. The atmosphere becomes charged with their brewing conflict, with Sanjot laying the blame on Dilpreet for sabotaging her food order. Frustrated and agitated, Sanjot unleashes her anger by tossing ingredients around the kitchen. Simultaneously, Dilpreet channels his anger into destructive actions, wreaking havoc on Nimrit’s parlor. The unfolding chaos catches the attention of Riya, Amrit, Dollar, and Veer, leaving them taken aback by the intensity of the clash.

What will happen now? How will the younger generation help resolve issues from the past?

Also Read: I like challenging roles that turn out to be standout characters: Aleeza Khan on her return to TV with Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan Talks About Enjoying The Process Of Getting Into His Character For Koi Mil Gaya; Read Here

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Sanjot learns about Dilpreet's job as Watchman 841451
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Sanjot learns about Dilpreet’s job as Watchman
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Sanjot receives first big order of 100 kg Barfis 841145
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Sanjot receives first big order of 100 kg Barfis
Exclusive: Hiten Tejwani and Gauri Pradhan to feature in Sony SAB's next 841022
Exclusive: Hiten Tejwani and Gauri Pradhan to feature in Sony SAB’s next
#HappyFriendshipDay: I think I have been fortunate enough to have found a great friend in Buneet Kapoor: Anjali Tatrari 840717
#HappyFriendshipDay: I have been fortunate enough to have found a great friend in Buneet Kapoor: Anjali Tatrari
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Riya, Amrita, Dollar and Veer convince Sanjot to run a business 840842
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Riya, Amrita, Dollar and Veer convince Sanjot to run a business
#HappyFriendshipDay: My friends keep me real and motivated: Gulki Joshi of Maddam Sir fame 840824
#HappyFriendshipDay: My friends keep me real and motivated: Gulki Joshi of Maddam Sir fame
Latest Stories
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Seerat says 'I Love You' to Angad 841622
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Seerat says ‘I Love You’ to Angad
Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi celebrates 2 years, Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti extend gratitude to fans! 841627
Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi celebrates 2 years, Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti extend gratitude to fans!
Faltu Spoiler: Ayaan makes amends for his mistake 841615
Faltu Spoiler: Ayaan makes amends for his mistake
Imlie Spoiler: Atharva proposes Imlie 841611
Imlie Spoiler: Atharva proposes Imlie
Sarees make me feel sexy: Mridula Oberoi 841607
Sarees make me feel sexy: Mridula Oberoi
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa warns Malti Devi 841596
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa warns Malti Devi
Read Latest News