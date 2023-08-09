Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Sanjot and Dilpreet get into a nasty argument

The popular show Dil Diyaan Gallaan on Sony SAB is churning out twists and turns as the story unfolds, showcasing the power of determination, love, and family bonds. According to the storyline, Sanjot’s dream of starting her own catering business finally takes flight as she bravely agrees to take on the challenge. She receives her first significant order, 100 kg of barfis. With unwavering dedication, Sanjot begins preparing for this bulk order, putting her heart and soul into every step. She is determined to deliver the best quality barfis on time.

In the coming episode, Sanjot and Dilpreet’s disagreement takes a fiery turn. The atmosphere becomes charged with their brewing conflict, with Sanjot laying the blame on Dilpreet for sabotaging her food order. Frustrated and agitated, Sanjot unleashes her anger by tossing ingredients around the kitchen. Simultaneously, Dilpreet channels his anger into destructive actions, wreaking havoc on Nimrit’s parlor. The unfolding chaos catches the attention of Riya, Amrit, Dollar, and Veer, leaving them taken aback by the intensity of the clash.

What will happen now? How will the younger generation help resolve issues from the past?

