Exclusive: Aniruddh Roy to play the lead in Disney+ Hotstar series Yeh Kahaan Aa Gaye Hum

Actor Aniruddh Roy who has been in the news for some time now for his engaging portrayals in concepts made for the web medium, has bagged yet another meaty role. Aniruddh who will be seen in the Karisma Kapoor starrer ZEE5 series, Brown, has bagged Disney+ Hotstar’s upcoming project. Titled ‘Yeh Kahaan Aa Gaye Hum’, the series is said to be a modern remake of the evergreen classic ‘Prem Rog’.

As per a reliable source, “Aniruddh is slated to play the male lead in the series.”

The series is in its nascent stage right now, and talks are happening presently with Disney+ Hotstar for its streaming.

As we know, Aniruddh recently shot for an OTT film which is written and directed by Jaidev Ranade. Titled ‘Don’t Send Me No Flowers When I’m Dead’, the film is a slice-of-life, quirky genre.

We buzzed Aniruddh but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the spokesperson at Disney+ Hotstar, but did not get any revert till we filed the story.

