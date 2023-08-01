ADVERTISEMENT
Exclusive: Aniruddh Roy to play the lead in Disney+ Hotstar series Yeh Kahaan Aa Gaye Hum

Aniruddh Roy who will be seen in the Karisma Kapoor starrer series Brown, will play the male lead in Disney+ Hotstar's upcoming project Yeh Kahaan Aa Gaye Hum.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
01 Aug,2023 17:40:22
Actor Aniruddh Roy who has been in the news for some time now for his engaging portrayals in concepts made for the web medium, has bagged yet another meaty role. Aniruddh who will be seen in the Karisma Kapoor starrer ZEE5 series, Brown, has bagged Disney+ Hotstar’s upcoming project. Titled ‘Yeh Kahaan Aa Gaye Hum’, the series is said to be a modern remake of the evergreen classic ‘Prem Rog’.

As per a reliable source, “Aniruddh is slated to play the male lead in the series.”

The series is in its nascent stage right now, and talks are happening presently with Disney+ Hotstar for its streaming.

As we know, Aniruddh recently shot for an OTT film which is written and directed by Jaidev Ranade. Titled ‘Don’t Send Me No Flowers When I’m Dead’, the film is a slice-of-life, quirky genre.

We buzzed Aniruddh but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the spokesperson at Disney+ Hotstar, but did not get any revert till we filed the story.

Exclusive: Celebrated Marathi actors Aishwarya Narkar and Kshitee Jog join the cast of Rajan Shahi’s Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si for Star Plus

From KaIra, AbhiGya, SaiRat to GauRa: Lead Jodis Who Faced Deaths Onscreen

Opinion: Star Plus’ Calculated Generation Leaps Hit The Bull’s Eye

Exclusive: Your Honor fame Kunj Anand bags RSVP Films’ web series Pill 

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

