Exclusive: Ankur Jain to feature in upcoming web series Innocent

Ankur Jain who was recently seen in web projects like Rana Naidu, Your Honor, Scoop etc, will play a prominent role in the upcoming web series, titled Innocent. Read here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
25 Jul,2023 11:32:00
Actor Ankur Jain who featured in Anurag Kashyap’s neo-noir thriller Kennedy, that was premiered at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival in May this year, will play a prominent role in an upcoming web series. He has also been part of the recent releases on the web medium, Scoop, Your Honor, Rana Naidu etc. He will now be seen in an upcoming web series directed by E Niwas titled ‘Innocent’. The series is said to be a drama tale.

Ankur has been around for 10 years now, and has a great backing of theatre knowledge. He has also been featured in projects Sacred Games, Hindi Medium, Selfiee etc. He is said to have joined the cast of E Niwas’ next.

As per a reliable source, “Ankur will play a prominent role, that of a lawyer in the upcoming project. We hear that the shoot for this series is complete.”

We buzzed the actor, but did not get through to him.

Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz

