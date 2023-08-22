Exclusive: Brij Bhushan Shukla to be part of Rrahul Mevawala's series Forever

Actor Brij Bhushan Shukla who has been part of projects Durgamati: The Myth, Tadap, Breathe: Into The Shadows, Yeh Meri Family etc has been roped in to play a supporting role in the new web series titled Forever. The romantic thriller is based on the popular novel by the same name; the series is produced by Rajiv Shah and Anushri Shah.

The series is being directed by Rrahul Mevawala, the illustrious director who has also directed TV shows like Gupta Brothers, Neeli Chatri Waale, Sahib Biwi aur Boss, etc. The banner producing the series is Adiveer Productions.

We at IWMBuzz.com have earlier written exclusively about actor Tanuj Virwani, Deepshikha Nagpal, Gaurav Sharma, Deepak Chadha, Jeevansh Chadha, Vindu Dara Singh, Rheaa Sachdeva, Anuj Sharmma being part of the series. Now, we hear popular actor Brij Bhushan Shukla has been roped in for the above-mentioned project. If you have missed reading it, you can check it here.

