Rajneesh Khullar the talented actor will be part of the cast of Damini Shetty's new project that will be an OTT film for Shemaroo. Read this newsbreak here at IWMBuzz.com.

Producers Raaj Shetty and Damini Shetty’s banner Eternal Flame Productions is presently working on a wholesome entertainer of a concept. It will be an OTT film which will be based on the lines of a family drama. Titled Jhuthan, the OTT film will be for the OTT platform Shemaroo.

As we know, Damini Shetty the prolific writer and producer has earlier produced the Colors show Bani Ishq Da Kalma. Damini has been an actress too. Eternal Flame Productions has produced shows in Kannada and Punjabi languages too.

As per media reports, actors Aarohi Khurana, Donna Munshi and Kavit Dutt will be part of the film’s cast.

We now hear of talented actor Rajneesh Khullar joining the cast of the OTT film to play an interesting role. Rajneesh has starred in a project of ABP News called Bahubali where he played the role of Malkhan Singh.

We buzzed the actor but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the Producer and Writer of the concept, Damini Shetty, but did not get revert till we filed the story.

