Exclusive: Saurabh Dubey to feature in YRF Entertainment's web series Mandala Murders

Saurabh Dubey will be a part of the cast of Mandala Murders, the YRF Entertainment series starring Vaani Kapoor and Vaibhav Raj Gupta. Read this exclusive newsbreak here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
04 Jul,2023 17:32:52
Actor Saurabh Dubey who was seen in Netflix’s Mai, and is known for his portrayal in the show Pradhanmantri, will be part of the cast of the next big YRF Entertainment series titled Mandala Murders. It is a gritty crime thriller that will keep audiences guessing!! The series is directed by Mardaani 2 fame director Gopi Puthran. This series is already in the news as it is the OTT debut of Bollywood personality Vaani Kapoor. Vaani will share screen space with Vaibhav Raj Gupta in the series.

Recently, both Vaani and Vaibhav wrote on their social media handles, showing their excitement about starting their shoot for the series.

This multi-season project is yet another of YRF’s ambitious concepts for the OTT slate.

We now hear of Saurabh Dubey joining the cast of Mandala Murders, in an interesting role.

As per a reliable source “He will be part of the track that dates back in time.”

We buzzed Saurabh Dubey but did not get through to him.

We buzzed the spokesperson at YRF Films, but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

