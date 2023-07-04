Exclusive: Saurabh Dubey to feature in YRF Entertainment's web series Mandala Murders

Actor Saurabh Dubey who was seen in Netflix’s Mai, and is known for his portrayal in the show Pradhanmantri, will be part of the cast of the next big YRF Entertainment series titled Mandala Murders. It is a gritty crime thriller that will keep audiences guessing!! The series is directed by Mardaani 2 fame director Gopi Puthran. This series is already in the news as it is the OTT debut of Bollywood personality Vaani Kapoor. Vaani will share screen space with Vaibhav Raj Gupta in the series.

Recently, both Vaani and Vaibhav wrote on their social media handles, showing their excitement about starting their shoot for the series.

This multi-season project is yet another of YRF’s ambitious concepts for the OTT slate.

We now hear of Saurabh Dubey joining the cast of Mandala Murders, in an interesting role.

As per a reliable source “He will be part of the track that dates back in time.”

We buzzed Saurabh Dubey but did not get through to him.

We buzzed the spokesperson at YRF Films, but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

Exclusive: Chunky Pandey joins Anupam Kher in YRF Entertainment’s OTT film Vijay 69

Exclusive: The Archies fame Mihir Ahuja to feature in YRF Entertainment’s OTT film Vijay 69

It feels happy to be playing a positive role again with Meet: Jinal Jain