Mona Singh Wins Award for Acting Excellence in a Supporting Role (Female) at TOIFA – OTT Edition 2023

Mona Singh was honored with the award for Acting Excellence in a Supporting Role (Female) at the Times of India Film Awards (TOIFA) – OTT Edition 2023 for her brilliant portrayal of Bulbul Jauhari in ‘Made In Heaven’ Season 2. Her exceptional performance has earned widespread acclaim and recognition, marking a significant achievement in her career.

Mona Singh plays Bulbul Jauhari, a complex and independent woman working in finance who becomes the new auditor for the wedding planning company. Initially, she appears high-strung and nosy due to her job, but as the series progresses, her character is revealed to be richly nuanced and multi-dimensional. Mona completely nails this role, showcasing her wide range of acting skills and further cementing her status as one of the industry’s finest.

Mona Singh’s versatility extends beyond Made in Heaven. Her recent standout performances in Munjya and Kaala Paani have also garnered significant attention from critics and audiences alike, showcasing her ability to handle a wide range of roles with impressive skill. These roles have further demonstrated her dynamic talent and ability to captivate audiences across various genres.

Looking ahead, Mona Singh has exciting projects on the horizon, including ‘Happy Patel Khatarnaak Jasoos’ with Aamir Khan and ‘Stardom’, Aryan Khan’s directorial debut. With this accolade, anticipation for her future work continues to grow, promising even more remarkable performances from her in the coming years.