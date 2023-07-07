ADVERTISEMENT
I would love to cook for Amitabh Bachchan: Utkarsha Naik

Utkarsha Naik the talented senior actress who is presently seen in Colors' Dharampatnii talks about her food choices and her love for cooking. Read her thoughts here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
07 Jul,2023 11:48:41
Versatile and senior actress Utkarsha Naik who is presently seen in Colors’ Dharampatnii, is a fabulous cook. She also enjoys when she cooks the delicacies that she is famous for and has received compliments for what she makes.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Utkarsha talks about her love for cooking.

Check them here.

What is your favourite cheat food?

Potato chips

What would your last meal on Earth be?

Prawns as they thrive in water also🤣

Do you cook at home? What do you make? Share a recipe with us

Yesss. I cook a lot at home. I am sharing a recipe of Cooked Prawns for you here.

Extract coconut milk from coconut. Saute big pieces of onion and raw mango. Add prawns and then coconut milk, salt, a pinch of turmeric and black pepper if you care for. Turn the gas off when it’s about to boil and enjoy it.

Veg or Non Veg?

Non-veg

Baked or fried?

Both

Soup or salad?

Both

One vegetable that you hate the most?

Cabbage

Your erotica food?

Chicken

Weirdest dish you ever ate?

Mango with sticky lice(rice)🤣🤣🤣

Celebrity you would love to cook for?

Amitabh Bachchan

Midnight snack?

Any chips I get my hands on

The dish that your family loves when you make:

Bamboo shoots with prawns

The best compliment got was for which dish:

Aish paratha toh hum khaye hi nahi – One Bihari friend said after eating the Parathas I made.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

