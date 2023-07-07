I would love to cook for Amitabh Bachchan: Utkarsha Naik

Versatile and senior actress Utkarsha Naik who is presently seen in Colors’ Dharampatnii, is a fabulous cook. She also enjoys when she cooks the delicacies that she is famous for and has received compliments for what she makes.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Utkarsha talks about her love for cooking.

Check them here.

What is your favourite cheat food?

Potato chips

What would your last meal on Earth be?

Prawns as they thrive in water also🤣

Do you cook at home? What do you make? Share a recipe with us

Yesss. I cook a lot at home. I am sharing a recipe of Cooked Prawns for you here.

Extract coconut milk from coconut. Saute big pieces of onion and raw mango. Add prawns and then coconut milk, salt, a pinch of turmeric and black pepper if you care for. Turn the gas off when it’s about to boil and enjoy it.

Veg or Non Veg?

Non-veg

Baked or fried?

Both

Soup or salad?

Both

One vegetable that you hate the most?

Cabbage

Your erotica food?

Chicken

Weirdest dish you ever ate?

Mango with sticky lice(rice)🤣🤣🤣

Celebrity you would love to cook for?

Amitabh Bachchan

Midnight snack?

Any chips I get my hands on

The dish that your family loves when you make:

Bamboo shoots with prawns

The best compliment got was for which dish:

Aish paratha toh hum khaye hi nahi – One Bihari friend said after eating the Parathas I made.

