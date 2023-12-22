Exclusive: Kabir Singh fame Geetika Mahendru to feature in film Idiots

Actress Geetika Mahendru who has done well for herself on the big screen with films Jersey, Kabir Singh, Luv Ki Arrange Marriage etc, was seen shooting for a film recently. She was seen shooting for the film Idiots.

The film Idiots is produced by Gopal Kanda, Pratima Dutta and Kashish Khan with Vinay Sharma being the Director. We at IWMBuzz.com wrote exclusively about actors Rashami Desai, Ravi Kishan, Kunj Anand, Siddharth Bodke, Piyush Mishra, Urvashi Rautela, Sonnali Seygall, ShivJyoti Rajput playing integral roles in the film. If you have missed reading it, you can read it here.

Geetika, we hear, is playing a pivotal role in the film. Geetika who has successfully migrated from TV to films, first made it to the limelight in the Colors show Choti Sarrdaarni.

We buzzed Geetika but did not get through to her.

