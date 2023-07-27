It is great to be sharing screen space with Shivangi Joshi in Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka: Aditya Bansal

Actor Aditya Bansal who is popularly known as Sandeep Bhaiya of TVF fame is presently enjoying his stint in Sony TV’s Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka produced by Balaji Telefilms. He plays the role of Krishnan in the show.

Says Aditya, “I am very happy to be associated with this show. It has a lot of popular actors like Shivangi Joshi, Kushal Tandon and others. It is fun working with them. They are great co-actors to be with.”

“When I was shooting a few days back, I was not getting a scene properly. Our Director Atif Khan motivated me so much that I was able to deliver my best,” he adds.

Talking about his role, Aditya states, “I play the role of Krishnan the dentist, who wishes to get married to Aradhana (Shivangi Joshi). However, Aradhana does not want to get married to Krishnan. It has been a good track. I am enjoying sharing screen space with Shivangi. As said earlier, she is very cooperative as a co-actor. So overall, my experience has been good.”

Best of luck, Aditya!!

