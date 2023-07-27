ADVERTISEMENT
It is great to be sharing screen space with Shivangi Joshi in Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka: Aditya Bansal

Aditya Bansal who is known for his TVF fame is happy to be having a good track in the Sony TV show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka. Read here at IWMBuzz.com.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
27 Jul,2023 17:59:15
Actor Aditya Bansal who is popularly known as Sandeep Bhaiya of TVF fame is presently enjoying his stint in Sony TV’s Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka produced by Balaji Telefilms. He plays the role of Krishnan in the show.

Says Aditya, “I am very happy to be associated with this show. It has a lot of popular actors like Shivangi Joshi, Kushal Tandon and others. It is fun working with them. They are great co-actors to be with.”

“When I was shooting a few days back, I was not getting a scene properly. Our Director Atif Khan motivated me so much that I was able to deliver my best,” he adds.

Talking about his role, Aditya states, “I play the role of Krishnan the dentist, who wishes to get married to Aradhana (Shivangi Joshi). However, Aradhana does not want to get married to Krishnan. It has been a good track. I am enjoying sharing screen space with Shivangi. As said earlier, she is very cooperative as a co-actor. So overall, my experience has been good.”

Best of luck, Aditya!!

The couch is my favourite corner in my house: Shrey Mittal of Naagin fame

I get appreciated for the gluten-free burgers that I make: Bidisha Ghosh Sharma

My dream destination is wherever my boyfriend wants to take me: Madhurima Tuli

Exclusive: Vinay Pathak starter Ishiyapa to launch on Amazon miniTV

Exclusive: Sushant Divgikar bags Amazon miniTV series Campus Beats

Exclusive: Saurabh Dubey to feature in Nagesh Kukunoor’s web series on Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination, Trail of Assassin

Srividya Rajesh

