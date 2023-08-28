Exclusive: Ankush Joshi to enter Shemaroo show Tulsi Dham Ke Ladoo Gopal

Television | News

Author: Srividya Rajesh
28 Aug,2023 11:47:10
Actor Ankush Joshi who has earlier been part of TV shows Mere Sai, Vidya, Punyashlok Ahilyabai, and films like Badhai Do, Little Baby has bagged a meaty role in Shemaroo’s new show Tulsi Dham Ke Ladoo Gopal. The show produced by CLS Entertainment has Akshita Mudgal and Het Makwana playing the lead roles. While Akshita plays the role of Tulsi, Het Makwana plays Lord Krishna.

The story is about a devotee and his devotion towards his God. The show will focus on the bond and friendship between God and his devotee. Tulsi is a modern girl who believes in Lord Krishna. She has grown up listening to Lord Krishna’s stories. The show will see Lord Krishna being with his devotee for life.

We now hear of Ankush Joshi joining the cast in the role of Goverdhan. He will essay the role of Tulsi’s friend. He will be a genuine friend, a cute and innocent personality.

We buzzed Ankush but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

