Television | News

Exclusive: Nikhita Chopra bags Sony TV show Kavya - Ek Jazba Ek Junoon

Nikhita Chopra will be a part of the cast of the Sony TV show Kavya - Ek Jazba Ek Junoon. The show is produced by DJ's - A Creative Unit.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
02 Aug,2023 14:45:54
Kavya - Ek Jazba Ek Junoon

Actress Nikhita Chopra who has starred in web projects Hello Mini, Udan Patolas, Khul Ja Sim Sim etc has bagged a meaty role in DJ’s – A Creative Unit’s new show. As we know, the production house is presently coming up with a TV show on Sony TV titled Kavya – Ek Jazba Ek Junoon. The show will have Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Varma playing the leads.

We now hear of Nikhita Chopra playing an interesting role in Kavya – Ek Jazba Ek Junoon, is what we hear.

This show will bring back Sumbul Touqeer as the leading lady on TV again after her successful stint with Imlie. Mishkat Varma was last seen in Anandibaa aur Emily.

The promo and the first look of the show are already on air in which Sumbul is seen playing an IAS officer. She will be married to an IPS officer. The story will revolve around how Kavya will make many sacrifices for her career.

We buzzed Nikhita but did not get to hear from her.

We reached out to the Producer Deeya Singh and the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

Exclusive: Chunky Pandey joins Anupam Kher in YRF Entertainment’s OTT film Vijay 69

Exclusive: The Archies fame Mihir Ahuja to feature in YRF Entertainment’s OTT film Vijay 69

Exclusive: Saurabh Dubey to feature in Nagesh Kukunoor’s web series on Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination, Trail of Assassin

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz

