Exclusive: Riyansh Iyer to enter Dangal show Baazi Ishq Ki

Child actor Riyansh Iyer who has featured in the web series Rocketboys, and has been part of TV shows Maddam Sir, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah etc will now enter the Dangal show Baazi Ishq Ki, produced by Yash Patnaik’s Inspire Films. Baazi Ishq Ki starring Puneett Chouksey and Khushbu Tiwari in lead roles, is about the mysterious identity and lifestyle of Ekansh Agnivanshi. The life of Mehak turns upside down, on marrying Ekansh. There is a secret from the past that the story unravels with time.

We now hear of Riyansh playing the younger version of Ekansh Agnivanshi.

As per a reliable source, “The plot will now focus on the flashback story of Ekansh, and will reveal a certain past which is important to the storyline. The show will see Riyansh playing the child version of Ekansh.”

Riyansh, we hear will enter the show tonight.

We buzzed the actor but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

I enjoy and cherish hearing people’s stories and journeys: Riya Deepsi

Exclusive: Vishal Kotian to enter Zee TV’s Maitree

Exclusive: Banni Chow Home Delivery fame Payal Gupta to enter Zee TV’s Meet

Exclusive: Garima Kishnani and Anshula Dhawan to play the leads in Colors’ Suhaagan

Exclusive: Nimki Muhkiya fame Nilima Singh joins the cast of Colors’ Suhaagan

Exclusive: Priyanka Nayan joins the cast of Colors’ Suhaagan