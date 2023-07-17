ADVERTISEMENT
Television | News

Exclusive: Riyansh Iyer to enter Dangal show Baazi Ishq Ki

Child actor Riyansh Iyer will soon enter the Dangal show Baazi Ishq Ki. He will play an interesting character. Read here for all the details about this entry at IWMBuzz.com.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
17 Jul,2023 11:10:07
Exclusive: Riyansh Iyer to enter Dangal show Baazi Ishq Ki 834567

Child actor Riyansh Iyer who has featured in the web series Rocketboys, and has been part of TV shows Maddam Sir, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah etc will now enter the Dangal show Baazi Ishq Ki, produced by Yash Patnaik’s Inspire Films. Baazi Ishq Ki starring Puneett Chouksey and Khushbu Tiwari in lead roles, is about the mysterious identity and lifestyle of Ekansh Agnivanshi. The life of Mehak turns upside down, on marrying Ekansh. There is a secret from the past that the story unravels with time.

We now hear of Riyansh playing the younger version of Ekansh Agnivanshi.

As per a reliable source, “The plot will now focus on the flashback story of Ekansh, and will reveal a certain past which is important to the storyline. The show will see Riyansh playing the child version of Ekansh.”

Riyansh, we hear will enter the show tonight.

We buzzed the actor but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

I enjoy and cherish hearing people’s stories and journeys: Riya Deepsi 

Exclusive: Vishal Kotian to enter Zee TV’s Maitree 

Exclusive: Banni Chow Home Delivery fame Payal Gupta to enter Zee TV’s Meet 

Exclusive: Garima Kishnani and Anshula Dhawan to play the leads in Colors’ Suhaagan

Exclusive: Nimki Muhkiya fame Nilima Singh joins the cast of Colors’ Suhaagan

Exclusive: Priyanka Nayan joins the cast of Colors’ Suhaagan

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
A sultry slip dress would be my dress to kill for a date night: Vidisha Srivastava 834185
A sultry slip dress would be my dress to kill for a date night: Vidisha Srivastava
Exclusive: Praneet Bhat joins the cast of Swastik Productions' Colors show Chand Jalne Laga 834271
Exclusive: Praneet Bhat joins the cast of Swastik Productions’ Colors show Chand Jalne Laga
I like my role in Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti as it is negative: Gaurav Wadhwa 834229
I like my role in Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti as it is negative: Gaurav Wadhwa
Exclusive: Benafsha Soonawalla in SOL Productions and Applause Entertainment’s Unreal 834215
Exclusive: Benafsha Soonawalla in SOL Productions and Applause Entertainment’s Unreal
My grandmother will be the first guest in my dream house: Maaz Khan, Digital Creator 834170
My grandmother will be the first guest in my dream house: Maaz Khan, Digital Creator
I enjoyed delving into Nupur's complexities and bringing her to life on screen: Shirin Sewani 834075
I enjoyed delving into Nupur’s complexities and bringing her to life on screen: Shirin Sewani
Latest Stories
Kriti Sanon Will Produce Her Meena Kumari Biopic, Hansal Mehta On Why He Said No 834564
Kriti Sanon Will Produce Her Meena Kumari Biopic, Hansal Mehta On Why He Said No
Vivian Dsena Wraps Up Shoot For Udaariyaan; Puts Up A Gratitude Post 834563
Vivian Dsena Wraps Up Shoot For Udaariyaan; Puts Up A Gratitude Post
Foodie Frenzy! Hansika Motwani relishes a "Mickeylicious" pizza at Disneyland Paris 834540
Foodie Frenzy! Hansika Motwani relishes a “Mickeylicious” pizza at Disneyland Paris
Inside Sai Pallavi’s spiritual Amarnath Yatra, see pics 834512
Inside Sai Pallavi’s spiritual Amarnath Yatra, see pics
Nia Sharma spells Miami magic in sheer white attire and bold red lips 834489
Nia Sharma spells Miami magic in sheer white attire and bold red lips
Avneet Kaur turns edgy in white cut-out co-ords in Bangkok, see pics 834497
Avneet Kaur turns edgy in white cut-out co-ords in Bangkok, see pics
Read Latest News