Exclusive: Seema Pandey bags Zee TV's Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya - Shiv Shakti

Actress Seema Pandey who has featured in TV shows Jeet Gayi Toh Piya More, Hum Paanch – Phir Se, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Ajooni etc, has bagged the new Zee TV show Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya – Shiv Shakti. Produced by LSD Films, the show will see Arjun Bijlani and Nikki Sharma playing the leads.

We at IWMBuzz.com have reported earlier about actors Meenakshi Verma, Reva Kaurase being part of the show. If you have missed reading it, you can glance it up here.

Exclusive: Meenakshi Verma joins the cast of LSD Films’ Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya – Shiv Shakti

Exclusive: Reva Kaurase to feature in LSD Films’ Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya – Shiv Shakti

Now we hear of Seema Pandey bagging a pivotal role in the show.

We buzzed Seema but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

We are recently seeing the integration of the characters from this new show Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya – Shiv Shakti in Zee TV and LSD Films’ other show Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan.

