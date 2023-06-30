ADVERTISEMENT
Television | News

Exclusive: Seema Pandey bags Zee TV's Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya - Shiv Shakti

Seema Pandey will be a part of the cast of LSD Films' new show for Zee TV, Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya - Shiv Shakti. Read to know more on this newsbreak at IWMBuzz.com.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
30 Jun,2023 17:50:25
Exclusive: Seema Pandey bags Zee TV's Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya - Shiv Shakti

Actress Seema Pandey who has featured in TV shows Jeet Gayi Toh Piya More, Hum Paanch – Phir Se, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Ajooni etc, has bagged the new Zee TV show Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya – Shiv Shakti. Produced by LSD Films, the show will see Arjun Bijlani and Nikki Sharma playing the leads.

We at IWMBuzz.com have reported earlier about actors Meenakshi Verma, Reva Kaurase being part of the show. If you have missed reading it, you can glance it up here.

Exclusive: Meenakshi Verma joins the cast of LSD Films’ Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya – Shiv Shakti

Exclusive: Reva Kaurase to feature in LSD Films’ Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya – Shiv Shakti

Now we hear of Seema Pandey bagging a pivotal role in the show.

We buzzed Seema but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

We are recently seeing the integration of the characters from this new show Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya – Shiv Shakti in Zee TV and LSD Films’ other show Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

Exclusive: Vishal Kotian to enter Zee TV’s Maitree 

Exclusive: Banni Chow Home Delivery fame Payal Gupta to enter Zee TV’s Meet 

Exclusive: Garima Kishnani and Anshula Dhawan to play the leads in Colors’ Suhaagan

Exclusive: Nimki Muhkiya fame Nilima Singh joins the cast of Colors’ Suhaagan

Exclusive: Priyanka Nayan joins the cast of Colors’ Suhaagan

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
My dream house should be big and grand: Samarth Jurel of Maitree fame
My dream house should be big and grand: Samarth Jurel of Maitree fame
Anupamaa fame Madalsa Sharma talks about the ‘importance of having the right balance’ in life
Anupamaa fame Madalsa Sharma talks about the ‘importance of having the right balance’ in life
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Karan fails to meet Preeta
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Karan fails to meet Preeta
Maitree spoiler: Maitree delivers a baby boy
Maitree spoiler: Maitree delivers a baby boy
A good song will always stay with you: Tarun UD, Radio Presenter
A good song will always stay with you: Tarun UD, Radio Presenter
Exclusive: Sheen Dass in Nana Patekar starrer Laal Batti
Exclusive: Sheen Dass in Nana Patekar starrer Laal Batti
Latest Stories
Faltu Spoiler: Faltu breaks up with Ayaan
Faltu Spoiler: Faltu breaks up with Ayaan
Jannat Zubair Mesmerizes Stunning Magenta Pink Dress
Jannat Zubair Mesmerizes Stunning Magenta Pink Dress
Jennifer Winget Exudes Elegance In Lehenga Collection, Check Photos
Jennifer Winget Exudes Elegance In Lehenga Collection, Check Photos
Ekta Kapoor Joins Hands With Mohanlal
Ekta Kapoor Joins Hands With Mohanlal
Satyaprem Ki Katha to see a natural dip in its box office numbers on day 2 and will grow over the weekend, following a positive word of mouth!
Satyaprem Ki Katha to see a natural dip in its box office numbers on day 2 and will grow over the weekend, following a positive word of mouth!
In Pics: Pooja Hegde’s red-hot vibe is wow
In Pics: Pooja Hegde’s red-hot vibe is wow
Read Latest News