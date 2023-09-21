Exclusive: Yeh Hai Chahatein fame Krish Chugh to be part of Colors' Chand Jalne Laga

Child actor Krish Chugh who is famous as Saransh of Star Plus’ Yeh Hai Chahatein has bagged his next TV show. He will be seen playing the younger version of the male lead in Colors’ new show produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions. Titled Chand Jalne Laga, the show will be a romantic tale.

We at IWMBuzz.com have reported exclusively about Vishal Aditya Singh and Kanika Mann playing the leads in this show. We have also written about Praneet Bhatt and Nasirr Khan joining the cast of the show. If you have missed reading it, you can glance it up here.

Exclusive: Vishal Aditya Singh to play the male lead in Swastik Productions’ Chand Jalne Laga for Colors?

Exclusive: Kanika Mann to play the lead opposite Vishal Aditya Singh in Swastik Productions’ Colors show Chand Jalne Laga?

We now hear of Krish Chugh who is also known for his performance in Dabangg 3, playing the younger version of the male lead.

We buzzed Krish’s parents but did not get through to them.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

