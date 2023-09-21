Television | News

Exclusive: Yeh Hai Chahatein fame Krish Chugh to be part of Colors' Chand Jalne Laga

Yeh Hai Chahatein fame child actor Krish Chugh will be part of the cast of Colors' new show Chand Jalne Laga. The show is produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary's Swastik Productions.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
21 Sep,2023 15:30:36
Child actor Krish Chugh who is famous as Saransh of Star Plus’ Yeh Hai Chahatein has bagged his next TV show. He will be seen playing the younger version of the male lead in Colors’ new show produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions. Titled Chand Jalne Laga, the show will be a romantic tale.

We at IWMBuzz.com have reported exclusively about Vishal Aditya Singh and Kanika Mann playing the leads in this show. We have also written about Praneet Bhatt and Nasirr Khan joining the cast of the show. If you have missed reading it, you can glance it up here.

We now hear of Krish Chugh who is also known for his performance in Dabangg 3, playing the younger version of the male lead.

We buzzed Krish’s parents but did not get through to them.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

