Citadel is the latest thriller spy drama TV series. It will be released on the Amazon Prime Video OTT platform. The show stars Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden in lead roles. The show’s first two episodes will be released in April 2023. After that, one episode will be released every week. And season one consists of six episodes. This show is one of the most anticipated series of April 2023. And fans are already crazy over the trailer.

Cast of Citadel This thriller drama features Richard Madden playing the character of Mason Kane and Priyanka Chopra Jonas playing the role of Nadia Sinh. And other actors include Lesley Manville, Stanley Tucci, Ashleigh Cummings, Caoilinn Springall, Osy Ikhile, and Rolland Moller in many key roles. Citadel Cast also revealed their specific roles in an interview. Priyanka Chopra said, “Then I have the exact opposite of that — a spy show with the Russo brothers for Amazon Prime with Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci. It’s called ‘Citadel,’ and it’s really going to be amazing. It was a lot of work. I have a lot of scars to prove it.” While Richard Madden said, “There are multiple characters and multiple storylines that all intertwine, and I personally play a character who is an amnesiac—eight years of his life, he’s become a new person. There’s a journey of discovering who he was before the accident happened, and he no longer remembers anything.”

The show will be released on Amazon Prime Video online on April 28, 2023. And since then, it will air one episode every week.

Citadel Storyline Nothing has been revealed yet about the storyline of the ‘Citadel‘ series. Here is just a plot summary of the show. As per the description, it is a spy series that majorly focuses on two spies, namely Citadel and Manticore. Citadel’s spy agency has collapsed, and its agent’s memory has been reset. In comparison, the impact of Manticore is increasing the dilapidated world. The show is about the Citadel agent trying to uncover the past secret and stop them from making any future issues.

Citadel Trailer This show is a spy drama agency Citadel where Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden take the role of Mason Kane and Nadia Sinh. The duo has wiped our minds and reminded us of our unaware pasts. It is quite exciting, and the audience is anticipating the series.

Citadel Episodes This thriller spy consists of six episodes in the first season. And the last episode will air on May 26, 2023.

Inside Details Of Citadel Genre Drama

Science Fiction

Spy thriller

Techno-thriller Creator Josh Appelbaum & Bryan Oh Starring Richard Madden

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Stanley Tucci

Lesley Manville Country United States Production Executive producers Anthony Russo

Joseph Russo

Mike Larocca

Angela Russo-Otstot

Scott Nemes

David Weil

Josh Appelbaum

André Nemec

Jeff Pinkner

Scott Rosenberg

Newton Thomas Sigel

Patrick Moran Production location United Kingdom Cinematography Newton Thomas Sigel

Michael Wood Production companies Gozie AGBO

Midnight Radio

Amazon Studios Indian Adaptation This show will be made in India and feature Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK will direct it.