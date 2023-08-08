Exclusive: Makarand Deshpande to feature in Director Akhil Abrol's OTT film

Versatile actor Makarand Deshpande who was last seen in the Madhuri Dixit starrer web series The Fame Game, in an interesting role, will appear in an upcoming OTT film. He is presently shooting for Akhil Abrol’s OTT film is what we hear.

Director Akhil Abrol who is known for his earlier work in the Kajol starrer film Helicopter Eela, is presently working on an OTT film for a renowned platform. The yet-untitled film that we are talking about, is said to be on the genre of comedy. The story we hear, is based on a comedy of errors that happens with all characters stuck in one place.

We at IWMBuzz.com have reported exclusively about Rithvik Dhanjani and Vedika Bhandari being in the cast of this film. If you have missed reading it, you can check it out here.

Exclusive: Vedika Bhandari to feature in Director Akhil Abrol’s upcoming OTT film

Exclusive: Rithvik Dhanjani bags Akhil Abrol’s OTT film

We now hear of Makarande Deshpande bagging a pivotal role in the digital film.

As we know, digital films are yet another new trend that is in vogue and is being appreciated by the masses for their crisp story telling and fabulous concepts.

We buzzed Makarand, but did not get through to him.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

#HappyFriendshipDay: I am fortunate to have found a good friend in my husband and teenage daughter: Dalljiet Kaur Patel

#HappyFriendshipDay: My best friends accept me for who I am: Karishma Sawant of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame

#HappyFriendshipDay: After family, my friends matter the most in my life: Ashi Singh

#HappyFriendshipDay: Farnaz Shetty talks about her 20-year-old friendship with Jaza