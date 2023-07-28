Exclusive: Rajesh Sharma to feature in web series produced by Versatile Motion Pictures

Senior actor Rajesh Sharma who who has done some challenging work in the web medium and films, is part of the Versatile Motion Pictures’ produced web series that IWMBuzz.com has been talking about of late. The yet-untitled series has all the elements that can entice the masses. It has a great storyline and is about the college life. It is a thriller drama series concept, is what we hear.

We have till now reported exclusively about actors Riya Deepsi, Hardik Thakkar, Mugdha Agarwal, Nihal Nishchal being part of the series. If you have missed reading this, you can glance it up here.

Exclusive: Riya Deepsi bags web series produced by Versatile Motion Pictures

Exclusive: Mugdha Agarwal bags web series produced by Versatile Motion Pictures

Exclusive: Hardik Thakkar bags web series produced by Versatile Motion Pictures

We now hear of versatile performer Rajesh Sharma bagging a strong role in the series.

Rajesh Sharma is known for his films Hindi Medium, Race 3, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Super 30, Mardaani 2, Bhool Bhulaiyya 2, M.S. Dhoni The Untold Story etc. In the medium of web, he was seen in Paatal Lok, JL50 etc.

