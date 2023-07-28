ADVERTISEMENT
Digital | News

Exclusive: Rajesh Sharma to feature in web series produced by Versatile Motion Pictures

Rajesh Sharma the talented and versatile actor will be part of the cast of Versatile Motion Pictures' youth-based series which is presently being worked upon. Read here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
28 Jul,2023 14:16:38
Exclusive: Rajesh Sharma to feature in web series produced by Versatile Motion Pictures 838504

Senior actor Rajesh Sharma who who has done some challenging work in the web medium and films, is part of the Versatile Motion Pictures’ produced web series that IWMBuzz.com has been talking about of late. The yet-untitled series has all the elements that can entice the masses. It has a great storyline and is about the college life. It is a thriller drama series concept, is what we hear.

We have till now reported exclusively about actors Riya Deepsi, Hardik Thakkar, Mugdha Agarwal, Nihal Nishchal being part of the series. If you have missed reading this, you can glance it up here.

Exclusive: Riya Deepsi bags web series produced by Versatile Motion Pictures 

Exclusive: Mugdha Agarwal bags web series produced by Versatile Motion Pictures 

Exclusive: Hardik Thakkar bags web series produced by Versatile Motion Pictures

We now hear of versatile performer Rajesh Sharma bagging a strong role in the series.

Rajesh Sharma is known for his films Hindi Medium, Race 3, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Super 30, Mardaani 2, Bhool Bhulaiyya 2, M.S. Dhoni The Untold Story etc. In the medium of web, he was seen in Paatal Lok, JL50 etc.

We buzzed Rajesh but did not get through to him.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

Exclusive: Nimki Muhkiya fame Nilima Singh joins the cast of Colors’ Suhaagan

Exclusive: Priyanka Nayan joins the cast of Colors’ Suhaagan

Exclusive: Meenakshi Verma joins the cast of LSD Films’ Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya – Shiv Shakti

Exclusive: Reva Kaurase to feature in LSD Films’ Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya – Shiv Shakti

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Exclusive: Ankur Jain joins the cast of ZEE5's Broken News 2 838511
Exclusive: Ankur Jain joins the cast of ZEE5’s Broken News 2
Exclusive: Hemant Bharati bags Sony TV show Kavya - Ek Jazba Ek Junoon 838190
Exclusive: Hemant Bharati bags Sony TV show Kavya – Ek Jazba Ek Junoon
It is great to be sharing screen space with Shivangi Joshi in Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka: Aditya Bansal 838155
It is great to be sharing screen space with Shivangi Joshi in Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka: Aditya Bansal
Exclusive: Celebrated Marathi actors Aishwarya Narkar and Kshitee Jog join the cast of Rajan Shahi's Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si for Star Plus 837917
Exclusive: Celebrated Marathi actors Aishwarya Narkar and Kshitee Jog join the cast of Rajan Shahi’s Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si for Star Plus
My dream house should be with a big balcony and an island kitchen: Parineeta Borthakur 837860
My dream house should be with a big balcony and an island kitchen: Parineeta Borthakur
Exclusive: Kavit Dutt bags thriller web series directed by Dev Dutt 837838
Exclusive: Kavit Dutt bags thriller web series directed by Dev Dutt
Latest Stories
Bholaa Shankar Scoop: Chiranjeevi did not charge any fee for his role [Reports] 838518
Bholaa Shankar Scoop: Chiranjeevi did not charge any fee for his role [Reports]
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Karan's unexpected encounter with Srishti creates tension 838561
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Karan’s unexpected encounter with Srishti creates tension
Titlie Spoiler: Garv walks out of the house after fighting with Titlie 838543
Titlie Spoiler: Garv walks out of the house after fighting with Titlie
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Prachi and Ranbir face danger amidst shopping spree 838556
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Prachi and Ranbir face danger amidst shopping spree
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Gungun gets Radha arrested 838541
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Gungun gets Radha arrested
Bigg Boss OTT 2 spoiler: Jad gets emotional during audition task 838532
Bigg Boss OTT 2 spoiler: Jad gets emotional during audition task
Read Latest News