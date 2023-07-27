ADVERTISEMENT
Lifestyle | Home Decor

My dream house should be with a big balcony and an island kitchen: Parineeta Borthakur

Parineeta Borthakur who is presently seen in Zee TV's Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti, gets talking about her love for home decor and describes her likings.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
27 Jul,2023 12:42:37
Versatile actress Parineeta Borthakur who is presently seen playing the negative lead Mandira Kashyap, in Zee TV’s Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti is totally unique in her ideas for her home and its decor. She has earlier featured in TV shows Spy Bahu, Gupta Brothers, Bepannah, Swaragini etc.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Parineeta talks about her ideas for home decor.

Which is your favourite corner in your house?

I have an armchair, especially to have tea. I love sitting there and looking out.

What should your dream house look like?

The dream house should be with a big balcony and a big island kitchen.

What colour combination would you like to paint your house?

Should be white with plants.

Which celebrity house would you want to be yours?

I’m a very creative person, I don’t like taking references for anything. So don’t want anyone’s house, I would love to build my own.

Who will be the first guest that you would call after designing your dream house?

My parents.

What should your window view look like?

Greenery or sea, but definitely not another flat.

Which part of your house you don’t like?

None, I love my home.

Wallpaper or paint?

Paint

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

