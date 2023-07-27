My dream house should be with a big balcony and an island kitchen: Parineeta Borthakur

Versatile actress Parineeta Borthakur who is presently seen playing the negative lead Mandira Kashyap, in Zee TV’s Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti is totally unique in her ideas for her home and its decor. She has earlier featured in TV shows Spy Bahu, Gupta Brothers, Bepannah, Swaragini etc.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Parineeta talks about her ideas for home decor.

Read it here.

Which is your favourite corner in your house?

I have an armchair, especially to have tea. I love sitting there and looking out.

What should your dream house look like?

The dream house should be with a big balcony and a big island kitchen.

What colour combination would you like to paint your house?

Should be white with plants.

Which celebrity house would you want to be yours?

I’m a very creative person, I don’t like taking references for anything. So don’t want anyone’s house, I would love to build my own.

Who will be the first guest that you would call after designing your dream house?

My parents.

What should your window view look like?

Greenery or sea, but definitely not another flat.

Which part of your house you don’t like?

None, I love my home.

Wallpaper or paint?

Paint

