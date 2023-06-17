My dream date destination is Southeast Europe: Renee Dhyani

Actress Renee Dhyani who has featured in TV shows like Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki, Chandrakanta, Ye Teri Galiyaan etc is a romantic by heart. She has a frank view on love and marriage.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Renee talks about her take of love and relationship.

How should your dream date look like?

Oh! No idea!!

Your favourite romantic movie?

So many but p.s I love you, notebook, Veer Zaara is also one of them.

What is your dream date destination?

Southeast Europe

Favourite ‘patao’ line?

You are different 🤣😂

Which actor would you like to go on a date with?

Huhhhhh, Shah Rukh Khan, Kartik Aaryan

What does love mean to you?

Hard to explain but yes, I wanna do everything with one person forever. Argue, grow, love, heal and get rich.

Significance of marriage according to you:

Relationship between two families, support and security.

Who is the perfect example of couple goals in Bollywood (real life)?

Hahahaha I am sorry but NO ONE.

Beauty or brain: The criteria you want in your partner?

Man with brain

