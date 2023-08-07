Exclusive: Baalveer Returns fame Shwetaa Khanduri to play the lead in a horror film

Actress Shwetaa Khanduri who has featured in the popular TV shows Baalveer Returns, Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga etc, has bagged a film. She will play the lead in Aarav Films’ upcoming film that will be shot in Agra. We hear that the film is of the horror genre and will be shot in real eerie locations to amplify the intrigue and horror quotient in the film.

In Aladdin, she played an evil sorceress by the name of Aleeza.

Shwetaa Khanduri to enter SAB TV’s Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga

Shwetaa we hear, will play the female lead in the film.

Shwetaa has earlier starred in projects Dilli Wala Dil, The Judgement Day, The Cottage etc. She has also been featured in projects Hastinapur and License.

We buzzed the actress but did not get through to her.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

Aladdin is my favourite fantasy tale and I am glad to be part of the show: Shwetaa Khanduri

Exclusive: Hiten Tejwani and Gauri Pradhan to feature in Sony SAB’s next

#HappyFriendshipDay: I am fortunate to have found a good friend in my husband and teenage daughter: Dalljiet Kaur Patel

#HappyFriendshipDay: My best friends accept me for who I am: Karishma Sawant of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame

#HappyFriendshipDay: After family, my friends matter the most in my life: Ashi Singh

#HappyFriendshipDay: Farnaz Shetty talks about her 20-year-old friendship with Jaza