Exclusive: Baalveer Returns fame Shwetaa Khanduri to play the lead in a horror film

Shwetaa Khanduri who was seen in TV projects Baalveer Returns, Alassin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga etc, will play the lead in an upcoming horror film produced by Aarav Films.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
07 Aug,2023 11:08:17
Actress Shwetaa Khanduri who has featured in the popular TV shows Baalveer Returns, Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga etc, has bagged a film. She will play the lead in Aarav Films’ upcoming film that will be shot in Agra. We hear that the film is of the horror genre and will be shot in real eerie locations to amplify the intrigue and horror quotient in the film.

In Aladdin, she played an evil sorceress by the name of Aleeza.

Shwetaa we hear, will play the female lead in the film.

Shwetaa has earlier starred in projects Dilli Wala Dil, The Judgement Day, The Cottage etc. She has also been featured in projects Hastinapur and License.

We buzzed the actress but did not get through to her.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

