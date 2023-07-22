Exclusive: Dakssh Ajit Singh bags film Mission Rafa

Actor Dakssh Ajit Singh who won a lot of applause for his powerful portrayal in the Randeep Hooda starrer web series CAT, is presently shooting for a film. He is shooting in Punjab for the film titled Mission Rafa. The film is produced by SBJ Productions and Sunny Nagra. The film is directed by Praveen Bishnoi.

We at IWMBuzz.com have written exclusively about child actor Hardika Sharma playing the lead character in the film, that of Rafa. If you have missed reading it, you can check the link here.

Exclusive: Child actor Hardika Sharma to play the lead in film Mission Rafa

We now hear of Dakssh playing a crucial character in the film. Dakssh is known for his portrayals on TV, in Chakravatrin Ashoka Samrat, Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap, Akbar Ka Bal Birbal etc.

We buzzed Dakssh but did not get through to him.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

Exclusive: Tiku Weds Sheru fame Khushi Bhardwaj in Anubhav Sinha’s web series on Kandahar hijack for Netflix

My journey with Tiku Weds Sheru is one of the best ones I have had: Khushi Bhardwaj

Exclusive: Vinay Pathak starter Ishiyapa to launch on Amazon miniTV

Exclusive: Sushant Divgikar bags Amazon miniTV series Campus Beats

Exclusive: Saurabh Dubey to feature in Nagesh Kukunoor’s web series on Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination, Trail of Assassin

Exclusive: Child actor Pari Sharma to play the lead in Amazon miniTV series Slum Golf