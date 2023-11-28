Exclusive: Piyush Mishra to feature in film Idiots

Seasoned actor Piyush Mishra needs no introduction!! The actor who graduated from National School of Drama has a profile that boasts of splendid work, that comprises the most challenging roles. He is also a great singer, known for his unique voice and singing prowess. His noted works include Dil Se, The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Dil Pe Mat Le Yaar, Black Friday and many more. The senior actor was recently spotted shooting for a film in Faridabad and Bhopal. The film is titled Idiots produced by Gopal Kanda, Pratima Dutta and Kashish Khan with Vinay Sharma being the Director.

We at IWMBuzz.com wrote exclusively about actors Rashami Desai, Ravi Kishan, Kunj Anand and Siddharth Bodke playing integral roles in the film. If you have missed reading it, you can read it here.

Exclusive: Rashami Desai to feature in film Idiots

Exclusive: Ravi Kishan and Vijay Raaz to feature in film Idiots

Exclusive: Kunj Anand and Siddharth Bodke to feature in film Idiots

Now, we hear of Piyush Mishra too being part of this stellar cast.

We buzzed Piyush but did not get through to him.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

Biggest TV Shows Of Last Week (13 – 19 November): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more

Producer Gul Khan returns to writing for TV after two years with Imlie

‘Nobody is dying in Anupamaa’, clarifies Producer Rajan Shahi on reports about Choti Anu’s death