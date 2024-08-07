Sasural Simar Ka Fame Dipika Kakar Converts To Islam After Marrying Co-Star Shoaib Ibrahim, Leaves First Husband

Dipika Kakar is an actress who became well-known for her work on television. Due to her talent and beauty, she gained a dedicated fan base. While she is known for her role in Sasural Simar Ka, she often makes headlines for her personal life rather than her professional achievements. Her marriage to her Muslim boyfriend and her decision to convert to Islam garnered significant attention. Read below to learn more about her personal life.

Dipika Kakar Married to Shoaib Ibrahim-

Dipika Kakkar is now a well-known actress who faced significant challenges in her early career. She graduated from a college in Mumbai and worked as an air hostess with Jet Airways for approximately three years. However, due to health reasons, she eventually left her job and transitioned into acting.

Very few people are aware that Dipika Kakkar was previously married before entering the acting world. Yes, the actress was married to Raunak Samson. However, this marriage did not last long, and they divorced in 2015. She faced troubles in her married life.

In this situation, Dipika Kakar seemingly did not show concern and left everything to come into the life of her Sasural Simar Ka co-star, Shoaib. They grew close, fell in love, and eventually got married.

Deepika Kakkar comes from a Hindu family, but the actress, who had fallen in love with Shoaib Ibrahim, accepted Islam and became a Muslim. The actress is happy in her life and has a son named Ruhaan.