Exclusive: Jyoti Tiwari bags Chitra Sharma Vakil's show for Atrangi

Actress Jyoti Tiwari who was recently seen in Naagin 6 and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, will be seen playing an interesting character in Producer Chitra Sharma Vakil’s TSM Productions banner show for Atrangi. The yet-untitled show will have Sahil Phull playing the lead. The show also has Dolly Chawla and Ayesha Khan playing crucial roles.

We now hear of Jyoti Tiwari bagging a pivotal role in the show.

As per a reliable source, “Jyoti will play a Muslim character for the first time in her career. Her character name will be Batulan Bi (Baaton Wali Bee) who is known for her non-stop chatting. The character will have a good graph in the show.”

We buzzed Jyoti but did not get through to her.

Jyoti recently shot for Amazon miniTV’s series Crime Aaj Kal, produced by Optimystix.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

