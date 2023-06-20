ADVERTISEMENT
Television | News

Exclusive: Jyoti Tiwari bags Chitra Sharma Vakil's show for Atrangi

Jyoti Tiwari will be a part of the cast of Chitra Sharma Vakil's new show for Atrangi channel. Actor Sahil Phull will play the lead in the show. Read on for this newsbreak.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
20 Jun,2023 11:04:00
Exclusive: Jyoti Tiwari bags Chitra Sharma Vakil's show for Atrangi

Actress Jyoti Tiwari who was recently seen in Naagin 6 and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, will be seen playing an interesting character in Producer Chitra Sharma Vakil’s TSM Productions banner show for Atrangi. The yet-untitled show will have Sahil Phull playing the lead. The show also has Dolly Chawla and Ayesha Khan playing crucial roles.

We now hear of Jyoti Tiwari bagging a pivotal role in the show.

As per a reliable source, “Jyoti will play a Muslim character for the first time in her career. Her character name will be Batulan Bi (Baaton Wali Bee) who is known for her non-stop chatting. The character will have a good graph in the show.”

We buzzed Jyoti but did not get through to her.

Jyoti recently shot for Amazon miniTV’s series Crime Aaj Kal, produced by Optimystix.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

Exclusive: Vrajesh Hirjee to feature in Saad Khan’s web series Constable Girpade

Exclusive: Gaurav Gera joins Vrajesh Hirjee in Saad Khan’s web series Constable Girpade 

Exclusive: Maitree fame Gantavya Sharma to feature in Netflix series Kohrra

I see myself as a very strong contender in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Akanksha Puri 

Exclusive: The Archies fame Mihir Ahuja to feature in YRF Entertainment’s OTT film Vijay 69

Exclusive: Chunky Pandey joins Anupam Kher in YRF Entertainment’s OTT film Vijay 69

I draw a complete image of the character in my head before I go on the floor: Vivian Dsena on the way he chooses roles 

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Exclusive: Palak Jain to enter Colors TV’s Junooniyatt
Exclusive: Palak Jain to enter Colors TV’s Junooniyatt
Exclusive: Rasika Dugal in next SOL Productions and Applause Entertainment’s Unreal
Exclusive: Rasika Dugal in next SOL Productions and Applause Entertainment’s Unreal
Exclusive: Content creator Khushaal Pawaar to play lead in web series Constable Girpade
Exclusive: Content creator Khushaal Pawaar to play lead in web series Constable Girpade
Exclusive: The Kerala Story fame Adah Sharma to feature in ZEE5 series Sunflower 2
Exclusive: The Kerala Story fame Adah Sharma to feature in ZEE5 series Sunflower 2
I see myself as a very strong contender in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Akanksha Puri
I see myself as a very strong contender in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Akanksha Puri
Exclusive: Maitree fame Gantavya Sharma to feature in Netflix series Kohrra
Exclusive: Maitree fame Gantavya Sharma to feature in Netflix series Kohrra
Latest Stories
Monday Trauma: Adipurush Crashes At The boxoffice, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Benefits
Monday Trauma: Adipurush Crashes At The boxoffice, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Benefits
Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani Teaser: Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh’s chemistry leaves internet awed
Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani Teaser: Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh’s chemistry leaves internet awed
Arjun Kapoor gets the suit play on check, looks dapper
Arjun Kapoor gets the suit play on check, looks dapper
Vicky Kaushal plays the monochromatic glam in tuxedo, see pics
Vicky Kaushal plays the monochromatic glam in tuxedo, see pics
From traditional to comfy, Rashami Desai’s fashion showdown
From traditional to comfy, Rashami Desai’s fashion showdown
Sumedh Mudgalkar is the dreamboat in maroon red tuxedo suit, celebrates big milestone in life
Sumedh Mudgalkar is the dreamboat in maroon red tuxedo suit, celebrates big milestone in life
Read Latest News