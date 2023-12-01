Exclusive: Shalini Kapoor joins the cast of Dangal’s Purnima

Senior actress Shalini Kapoor who was last seen in Piya Abhimani will soon join the cast of Dangal’s show Purnima. The show is produced by Dhaval Gada. She will enter the show in the role of a God woman. It is a guest appearance. The show has Sidharth Shivpuri and Chhavi Pandey playing the lead roles.

As we know, there are problems galore in the marital life of Siddharth and Purnima. This entry of Shalini Kapoor will be the catalyst to solving their marital problems.

Shalini Kapoor is a versatile actor who is known for her portrayals in TV shows Sirf Tum, Qubool Hai, Swaragini, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum etc.

As per a reliable source, “Shalini will play a Godmother who will come to resurrect the lives of Siddharth and Purnima.”

When contacted, Shalini Kapoor told us, “This is a guest appearance role. It is a very powerful character. I had not worked with this production house, so wanted to embark on this journey.”

