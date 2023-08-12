ADVERTISEMENT
Exclusive: Baharul Islam to feature in RSVP Films' web series Pill

Baharul Islam the talented senior actor will be part of the upcoming web series based on pharma industry titled Pill. Read all about this newsbreak here at IWMBuzz.com.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
12 Aug,2023 16:25:19
Baharul Islam, the popular theatre actor, who has entertained the masses in movies like Dil Bechara, Chapak, Maidan, and 83, will be part of the upcoming RSVP Films’ web series which is titled Pill. Pill is a web series based on the pharma industry and its dark secrets. Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP Films produces it while Raj Kumar Gupta directs the series.

There is a report in the media about actor Riteish Deshmukh playing the lead in the series. We at IWMBuzz.com reported exclusively about actor Pawan Malhotra of Tabbar fame, Kunj Anand, Jayant Rawal, Nikhiil Khurana shooting for the same series. If you have missed reading it, you can check it here.

Exclusive: Pawan Malhotra joins Riteish Deshmukh in RSVP Films’ web series

Exclusive: Your Honor fame Kunj Anand bags RSVP Films’ web series Pill

We now hear of Baharul Islam bagging the series Pill and playing an engaging role.

We buzzed Baharul but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the maker Ronnie Screwwvala but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

Exclusive: Tanuj Virwani to play the lead in Rrahul Mevawala directed web series Forever

Exclusive: Vindu Dara Singh bags Rrahul Mevawala directed web series Forever 

Exclusive: Deepshikha Nagpal and Gaurav Sharma bags Rrahul Mevawala’s web series Forever 

I get appreciated for the gluten-free burgers that I make: Bidisha Ghosh Sharma

My dream destination is wherever my boyfriend wants to take me: Madhurima Tuli

