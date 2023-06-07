Exclusive: Brijendra Kala bags Umesh Bisht’s next web series

Brijendra Kala, the talented actor, who is known for his work in projects like Jab We Met, Mithya, Agneepath, Paan Singh Tomar, Ankhon Dekhi, PK, Tubelight, and Batti Gul Meter Chalu, will be seen in Umesh Bisht’s upcoming web series.

The series will see Dhairya Karwa playing the lead. He will play a cop in the series. Media reports state that actors Khushi Bhardwaj and Rohit Pathak will be part of the series. Sikhya Entertainment produces this yet-untitled project. The series will be streamed on a popular platform, for which talks are presently on.

We at IWMBuzz.com earlier exclusively reported about Raghav Juyal bagging a pivotal role in the series.

Read Here: Exclusive: Raghav Juyal to feature in Umesh Bisht’s directorial web series

We buzzed Brijendra but did not get through to him.

