ADVERTISEMENT
Digital | News

Exclusive: Jitendra Trehan bags Eshu Gambhir Entertainment's web series Svahaa

Jitendra Trehan who was seen in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin will feature in the upcoming web series made for HOTMX, titled Svahaa. The series is produced by Eshu Gambhir Entertainment.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
16 Aug,2023 14:58:36
Exclusive: Jitendra Trehan bags Eshu Gambhir Entertainment's web series Svahaa 843158

Veteran actor Jitendra Trehan who was recently seen in the Star Plus show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is presently shooting a web series titled Svahaa in Haryana, Punjab. The series is produced by Esha Gambhir Entertainment and directed by Sikky. This series will be for the new and upcoming OTT platform HOTMX.

We at IWMBuzz.com had earlier reported about Producer Esha Gambhir playing the lead in this series. If you have missed reading it, you can check it here.

Exclusive: Producer Eshu Gambhir to play lead in web series Svahaa

We have earlier reported about Eshu Gambhir Entertainment producing few series. We wrote about Amar Upadhyay playing the lead in the web series Beer Man. We also wrote about actors Mehul Bhojak, Arshi Khan, Manvi Chugh, Raaj Gopal Iyer, being part of the production’s series Bad Business.

We now hear of Jitendra Trehan playing a crucial character, a fatherly figure in this series.

We buzzed the actor but did not get through to him.

We reached out to Producer Eshu Gambhir but did not get through to him.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

Exclusive: Tanuj Virwani to play the lead in Rrahul Mevawala directed web series Forever

Exclusive: Vindu Dara Singh bags Rrahul Mevawala directed web series Forever 

Exclusive: Deepshikha Nagpal and Gaurav Sharma bags Rrahul Mevawala’s web series Forever 

I get appreciated for the gluten-free burgers that I make: Bidisha Ghosh Sharma

My dream destination is wherever my boyfriend wants to take me: Madhurima Tuli

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Exclusive: Jaswinder Gardner joins Ashmit Patel in WatchO’s State Vs. Ahuja 843056
Exclusive: Jaswinder Gardner joins Ashmit Patel in WatchO’s State Vs. Ahuja
#HappyIndependenceDay: I would love to be a part of the Indian territorial army: Farman Haider 842915
#HappyIndependenceDay: I would love to be a part of the Indian territorial army: Farman Haider
#HappyIndependenceDay: Bhagat Singh is one freedom fighter who inspires me: Samarth Jurel 842911
#HappyIndependenceDay: Bhagat Singh is the freedom fighter who inspires me: Samarth Jurel
#HappyIndependenceDay: I wish to inspire Indian girls to be independent: Devoleena Bhattacharjee 842907
#HappyIndependenceDay: I wish to inspire Indian girls to be independent: Devoleena Bhattacharjee
During my childhood days, I used to get excited to dress up in white attire and celebrate Independence Day: Pankaj Berry 842826
During my childhood days, I used to get excited to dress up in white attire and celebrate Independence Day: Pankaj Berry
#HappyIndependenceDay: It is a day to remember the real heroes of our country: Shubham Dipta 842813
#HappyIndependenceDay: It is a day to remember the real heroes of our country: Shubham Dipta
Latest Stories
As The Ethereal Manisha Koirala Turns A Year Older On August 16, Subhash K Jha Catches Up With Her 843155
As The Ethereal Manisha Koirala Turns A Year Older On August 16, Subhash K Jha Catches Up With Her
Dharampatnii Spoiler: Kavya plans to poison Pratiksha's sweet dish 843137
Dharampatnii Spoiler: Kavya plans to poison Pratiksha’s sweet dish
Imlie Spoiler: Atharva gets thrown out of Rana Villa 843123
Imlie Spoiler: Atharva gets thrown out of Rana Villa
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Sahiba decides to be the donor for Simran 843117
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Sahiba decides to be the donor for Simran
Exclusive: Anupamaa and Vandana's sensational dance in Anupamaa and Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Integration 843114
Exclusive: Anupamaa and Vandana’s sensational dance in Anupamaa and Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Integration
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir stops Rhea from attempting suicide 843111
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir stops Rhea from attempting suicide
Read Latest News