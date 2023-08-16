Exclusive: Jitendra Trehan bags Eshu Gambhir Entertainment's web series Svahaa

Veteran actor Jitendra Trehan who was recently seen in the Star Plus show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is presently shooting a web series titled Svahaa in Haryana, Punjab. The series is produced by Esha Gambhir Entertainment and directed by Sikky. This series will be for the new and upcoming OTT platform HOTMX.

We at IWMBuzz.com had earlier reported about Producer Esha Gambhir playing the lead in this series. If you have missed reading it, you can check it here.

Exclusive: Producer Eshu Gambhir to play lead in web series Svahaa

We have earlier reported about Eshu Gambhir Entertainment producing few series. We wrote about Amar Upadhyay playing the lead in the web series Beer Man. We also wrote about actors Mehul Bhojak, Arshi Khan, Manvi Chugh, Raaj Gopal Iyer, being part of the production’s series Bad Business.

We now hear of Jitendra Trehan playing a crucial character, a fatherly figure in this series.

We buzzed the actor but did not get through to him.

We reached out to Producer Eshu Gambhir but did not get through to him.

