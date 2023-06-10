ADVERTISEMENT
Exclusive: Vijay Singh Parmar bags Bejoy Nambiar's web series Kaala

Imlie fame actor Vijay Singh Parmar who was last seen in the Arjun Singh starrer film Kuttey, will be seen in Bejoy Nambiar's upcoming series Kaala. Read here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
10 Jun,2023 16:48:35
Actor Vijay Singh Parmar who is well-known as Satyakaam in Star Plus’ Imlie, was recently seen sharing screen space with Arjun Kapoor and Konkana Sen Sharma in the Aasmaan Bhardwaj film Kuttey. He will be seen in the upcoming web series helmed by Bejoy Nambiar titled Kaala.

There was news recently in media about the team of Kaala shooting in Kalimpong district in North Bengal.

We at IWMBuzz.com have already written exclusively about actor Satish Badal being part of the cast of Kaala. If you have missed the article, you can read it here.

Exclusive: Satish Badal to feature in Bejoy Nambiar’s Kaala

We now hear of Vijay Singh Parmar playing an interesting role in the project.

We buzzed Vijay but could not get through to him.

In Kuttey, Vijay Singh Parmar played the role of Comrade Shankar who was shown as a Leftist in the film.

