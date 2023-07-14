ADVERTISEMENT
I would like to build more muscle mass: Kenisha Awasthi

Kenisha Awasthi the actor, model, content creator and fitness coach talks about her fitness secrets. She also gives us the right tips to maintain high levels of fitness.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
14 Jul,2023 14:02:07
Actress Kenisha Awasthi is an actor and Content Creator and is also a fitness influencer and model. She is currently associated with 9XM, as a Fitness Coach. She has also launched her weekly beauty show Homecare Skin Essentials which is being aired on Tata Play.

Kenisha who has featured in projects Hasmukh, Raktanchal, Mastram and Good Bad Girl, talks about her fitness acumen and secrets.

Cheat Food:

Pasta in Alfredo sauce

Favourite Exercise:

Strength training

The purpose of exercise for you is:

To build stamina and resilience.

Fruit or juices: 

Fruits over juices any day.

Stairs or lift:

Stairs

Your best morning routine will comprise of:

Workouts followed by singing/vocal practice.

Your favourite lockdown exercise:

Pirates and Ashtanga yoga

Yoga Or Weights: 

Weights

Walking or Jogging:

Jogging

Your take on health supplements:

Imperatives- especially B12, Zinc, Magnesium and Omega 3

Best way to burn calories:

Strength training and foods like cabbage, brocoli, bell peppers, seeds over grains.

Your take on six-pack abs:

No fixation as such with 6-pack abs, the key is to be your optimal best – mentally and physically. Everyone’s body type is different.

Any personal goals in mind with regards to fitness:

I would like to build more muscle mass, agility and flexibility.

One tip for everyday fitness:

Start your day with fennel water

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

