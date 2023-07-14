I would like to build more muscle mass: Kenisha Awasthi

Actress Kenisha Awasthi is an actor and Content Creator and is also a fitness influencer and model. She is currently associated with 9XM, as a Fitness Coach. She has also launched her weekly beauty show Homecare Skin Essentials which is being aired on Tata Play.

Kenisha who has featured in projects Hasmukh, Raktanchal, Mastram and Good Bad Girl, talks about her fitness acumen and secrets.

Read here.

Cheat Food:

Pasta in Alfredo sauce

Favourite Exercise:

Strength training

The purpose of exercise for you is:

To build stamina and resilience.

Fruit or juices:

Fruits over juices any day.

Stairs or lift:

Stairs

Your best morning routine will comprise of:

Workouts followed by singing/vocal practice.

Your favourite lockdown exercise:

Pirates and Ashtanga yoga

Yoga Or Weights:

Weights

Walking or Jogging:

Jogging

Your take on health supplements:

Imperatives- especially B12, Zinc, Magnesium and Omega 3

Best way to burn calories:

Strength training and foods like cabbage, brocoli, bell peppers, seeds over grains.

Your take on six-pack abs:

No fixation as such with 6-pack abs, the key is to be your optimal best – mentally and physically. Everyone’s body type is different.

Any personal goals in mind with regards to fitness:

I would like to build more muscle mass, agility and flexibility.

One tip for everyday fitness:

Start your day with fennel water

