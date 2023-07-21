ADVERTISEMENT
Exclusive: Dharavi Bank fame Samikssha Batnagar bags film Law Master

After the success of Dharavi Bank and Moka Ya Dhoka, actress Samikssha Batnagar has been roped in for a powerful role in the film Law Master. Check here for details.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
21 Jul,2023 12:48:58
Actress Samikssha Batnagar who played an engrossing role in the huge block buster on MX Player, Dharavi Bank, is presently shooting for her next film. Samikssha was recently also applauded for her role in the crime thriller Moka Ya Dhoka on Hungama. Presently, she is shooting for a film in Haryana, which is titled Law Master.

Law Master, produced by Vakeelsaab Productions is directed by Sunil Subramani. It is produced by Vinay Kumar.

As per a reliable source, “Law Master is a political drama film and this will be Samikssha’s first role with a mighty political background.”

Samikssha has always been blessed with variety in the roles that are on offer for her, and this one is again different and challenging.

We buzzed Samikssha but did not get through to her.

We hear that Samikssha has a few films too lined up for release this year.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

Read Latest News