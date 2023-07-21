Exclusive: Dharavi Bank fame Samikssha Batnagar bags film Law Master

Actress Samikssha Batnagar who played an engrossing role in the huge block buster on MX Player, Dharavi Bank, is presently shooting for her next film. Samikssha was recently also applauded for her role in the crime thriller Moka Ya Dhoka on Hungama. Presently, she is shooting for a film in Haryana, which is titled Law Master.

Law Master, produced by Vakeelsaab Productions is directed by Sunil Subramani. It is produced by Vinay Kumar.

As per a reliable source, “Law Master is a political drama film and this will be Samikssha’s first role with a mighty political background.”

Samikssha has always been blessed with variety in the roles that are on offer for her, and this one is again different and challenging.

We buzzed Samikssha but did not get through to her.

We hear that Samikssha has a few films too lined up for release this year.

We hear that Samikssha has a few films too lined up for release this year.

