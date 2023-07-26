Exclusive: Model and actor Nihal Nishchal bags web series produced by Versatile Motion Pictures

Young actor and model Nihal Nishchal, who has starred in web projects Die Day, A Coincidence and Silent Killer, will be seen in an upcoming web series. He will be part of this youth-based web series which is produced by Versatile Motion Pictures. The yet-untitled series has all the elements that can entice the masses. It has a great storyline and is about the college life. It is a thriller drama series concept, is what we hear.

We have till now reported exclusively about actors Riya Deepsi, Hardik Thakkar, Mugdha Agarwal being part of the series. If you have missed reading this, you can glance it up here.

Exclusive: Riya Deepsi bags web series produced by Versatile Motion Pictures

Exclusive: Mugdha Agarwal bags web series produced by Versatile Motion Pictures

We now hear of Nihal playing an interesting character in the series.

We buzzed the actor but did not get through to him.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

