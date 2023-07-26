ADVERTISEMENT
Exclusive: Model and actor Nihal Nishchal bags web series produced by Versatile Motion Pictures

Nihal Nishchal the young and talented actor will be part of the cast of the web series being produced by Versatile Motion Pictures. Read this news here at IWMBuzz.com.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
26 Jul,2023 16:10:11
Young actor and model Nihal Nishchal, who has starred in web projects Die Day, A Coincidence and Silent Killer, will be seen in an upcoming web series. He will be part of this youth-based web series which is produced by Versatile Motion Pictures. The yet-untitled series has all the elements that can entice the masses. It has a great storyline and is about the college life. It is a thriller drama series concept, is what we hear.

We have till now reported exclusively about actors Riya Deepsi, Hardik Thakkar, Mugdha Agarwal being part of the series. If you have missed reading this, you can glance it up here.

Exclusive: Riya Deepsi bags web series produced by Versatile Motion Pictures 

Exclusive: Mugdha Agarwal bags web series produced by Versatile Motion Pictures 

We now hear of Nihal playing an interesting character in the series.

We buzzed the actor but did not get through to him.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

