Jackie Shroff is my fashion inspiration: Hemant Thatte

Actor Hemant Thatte who is presently seen in Star Plus’ Imlie is a fashion freak. He follows his gut and chooses comfort in his style and fashion.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Hemant talks about his love for fashion and the kind of style he likes.

Check them here.

#Ishtyle for you in one word:

Lifeline

Favourite item in your wardrobe:

Shorts and T-shirt

The style that makes you feel sexy:

Anything Black

Your fashion inspiration:

Jaggu dada (Jackie Shroff)

What would be your dress to kill on a perfect date:

Anything black

Sweatshirts or shirts:

Both

Colour combination you prefer in your dressing style:

Any

Your favorite accessory to go with your dress:

Nice watch

Indian or western:

Both

Your favorite dress worn during lockdown:

Shorts

Favorite Beachwear Fashion:

Shorts

Fashion advice to fans:

Be comfortable in what you wear.

