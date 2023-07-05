ADVERTISEMENT
Jackie Shroff is my fashion inspiration: Hemant Thatte

Hemant Thatte who is presently seen in Star Plus' Imlie has his own unique style and follows his heart when he dresses up and chooses his style. Read to know here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
05 Jul,2023 11:35:21
Actor Hemant Thatte who is presently seen in Star Plus’ Imlie is a fashion freak. He follows his gut and chooses comfort in his style and fashion.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Hemant talks about his love for fashion and the kind of style he likes.

#Ishtyle for you in one word:

Lifeline

Favourite item in your wardrobe:

Shorts and T-shirt

The style that makes you feel sexy:

Anything Black

Your fashion inspiration:

Jaggu dada (Jackie Shroff)

What would be your dress to kill on a perfect date:

Anything black

Sweatshirts or shirts:

Both

Colour combination you prefer in your dressing style:

Any

Your favorite accessory to go with your dress:

Nice watch

Indian or western:

Both

Your favorite dress worn during lockdown: 

Shorts

Favorite Beachwear Fashion:

Shorts

Fashion advice to fans:

Be comfortable in what you wear.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

