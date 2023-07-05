Jackie Shroff is my fashion inspiration: Hemant Thatte

Actor Hemant Thatte who is presently seen in Star Plus’ Imlie is a fashion freak. He follows his gut and chooses comfort in his style and fashion.
In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Hemant talks about his love for fashion and the kind of style he likes.
Check them here.
#Ishtyle for you in one word:
Lifeline
Favourite item in your wardrobe:
Shorts and T-shirt
The style that makes you feel sexy:
Anything Black
Your fashion inspiration:
Jaggu dada (Jackie Shroff)
What would be your dress to kill on a perfect date:
Anything black
Sweatshirts or shirts:
Both
Colour combination you prefer in your dressing style:
Any
Your favorite accessory to go with your dress:
Nice watch
Indian or western:
Both
Your favorite dress worn during lockdown:
Shorts
Favorite Beachwear Fashion:
Shorts
Fashion advice to fans:
Be comfortable in what you wear.
