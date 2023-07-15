ADVERTISEMENT
Exclusive: Praneet Bhat joins the cast of Swastik Productions' Colors show Chand Jalne Laga

Praneet Bhat will be part of the cast of Colors' new show Chand Jalne Laga, produced by Swastik Productions. We have reported about Vishal Aditya Singh and Sayantani Ghosh likely to do the show.

15 Jul,2023
Versatile actor Praneet Bhat, who is an accomplished performer known for his acting chops in TV shows Mahabharat, Peshwa Bajirao, Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga, Brij Ke Gopal, Jai Hanuman – Sankat Mochan Naam Tiharo etc, has bagged a meaty role in Colors’ next. He will be part of the cast of Swastik Productions’ upcoming love tale for Colors, titled Chand Jalne Laga.

We now hear of Producer Siddharth Kumar Tewary locking Praneet Bhat for a meaty role.

We buzzed the actor but did not get through.

We reached out to the Producer Siddharth Kumar Tewary and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

