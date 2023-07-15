Exclusive: Praneet Bhat joins the cast of Swastik Productions' Colors show Chand Jalne Laga

Versatile actor Praneet Bhat, who is an accomplished performer known for his acting chops in TV shows Mahabharat, Peshwa Bajirao, Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga, Brij Ke Gopal, Jai Hanuman – Sankat Mochan Naam Tiharo etc, has bagged a meaty role in Colors’ next. He will be part of the cast of Swastik Productions’ upcoming love tale for Colors, titled Chand Jalne Laga.

We at IWMBuzz.com have been at the helm, writing exclusively on the show and its cast. We have now written about Vishal Aditya Singh in all likelihood to play the lead in the show. We also wrote about Sayantani Ghosh being in talks to play a meaty role in the show. If you have missed reading it, you can check here.

Exclusive: Sayantani Ghosh approached for Swastik Productions’ love tale for Colors, Chand Jalne Laga

Exclusive: Vishal Aditya Singh to play the male lead in Swastik Productions’ Chand Jalne Laga for Colors?

We now hear of Producer Siddharth Kumar Tewary locking Praneet Bhat for a meaty role.

We buzzed the actor but did not get through.

We reached out to the Producer Siddharth Kumar Tewary and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

