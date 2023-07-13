ADVERTISEMENT
Lifestyle | Fashion

David Beckham is my fashion inspiration: Aarush Shrivastav

Aarush Shrivastav who was recently seen in TV projects Naagin 6, Bekaboo etc, talks about his fashion precedence. You can check his thoughts here at IWMBuzz.com.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
13 Jul,2023 15:31:26
David Beckham is my fashion inspiration: Aarush Shrivastav 833390

Actor Aarush Shrivastav who has been part of projects Pavitra Rishta 2.0, Asur, Naagin 6, Sanak, Bekaboo etc, is a fashionista to the core. He follows his basic instinct and gut when it comes to following a particular fashion trend. He chooses comfort in his styling.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Aarush who is presently seen in Saavi Ki Savari, talks about his fashion secrets and much more.

Check here.

#Ishtyle for you in one word:

Confidence

Favourite item in your wardrobe:

My suits.

The style that makes you feel sexy:

My well-dressed look makes me feel sexy.

Your fashion inspiration:

David Beckham

What would be your dress to kill on a perfect date:

Jackets

Sweatshirts or shirts:

Shirts

Indian or western:

Western

Your best gift with respect to attire that you have got:

Jeans

Your favorite dress worn during lockdown: 

Just my boxers.

Fashion advice to fans:

Wear anything but with confidence.

Exclusive: Jyoti Gauba bags Shashi Sumeet Productions’ show for Nazara 

Exclusive: Splitsvilla fame Shruti Sinha to play lead in Amazon miniTV series Campus Beats

Exclusive: Kevin Charadva bags Sony TV’s Barsaatein

Exclusive: Vishal Kotian to enter Zee TV’s Maitree 

Exclusive: Banni Chow Home Delivery fame Payal Gupta to enter Zee TV’s Meet 

Exclusive: Garima Kishnani and Anshula Dhawan to play the leads in Colors’ Suhaagan

Exclusive: Nimki Muhkiya fame Nilima Singh joins the cast of Colors’ Suhaagan

The couch is my favourite corner in my house: Shrey Mittal of Naagin fame

I get appreciated for the gluten-free burgers that I make: Bidisha Ghosh Sharma

My dream destination is wherever my boyfriend wants to take me: Madhurima Tuli

 

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Exclusive: Vishal Aditya Singh to play the male lead in Swastik Productions' Chand Jalne Laga for Colors? 833372
Exclusive: Vishal Aditya Singh to play the male lead in Swastik Productions’ Chand Jalne Laga for Colors?
Exclusive: Sayandeep Sengupta to be a part of SOL Productions and Applause Entertainment’s Unreal 833370
Exclusive: Sayandeep Sengupta to be a part of SOL Productions and Applause Entertainment’s Unreal
Exclusive: Sanchita Ugale to enter Sony SAB's Wagle Ki Duniya 833256
Exclusive: Sanchita Ugale to enter Sony SAB’s Wagle Ki Duniya
Exclusive: Rohit Choudhary to enter Bekaboo: Ishq E Anjaam 833246
Exclusive: Rohit Choudhary to enter Bekaboo: Ishq E Anjaam
Exclusive: Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey fame Manan Joshi bags lead role in Dangal's Mann Ati Sundar 833154
Exclusive: Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey fame Manan Joshi bags lead role in Dangal’s Mann Ati Sundar
I am glad that I got this opportunity to get out of my comfort zone: Vihan V Verma on his role in Swaraj 833119
I am glad that I got this opportunity to get out of my comfort zone: Vihan V Verma on his role in Swaraj
Latest Stories
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Reyansh shouts Aradhana over viral leaked story 833391
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Reyansh shouts Aradhana over viral leaked story
Delhi HC dismisses stay on ‘Nyay: The Justice’ streaming based on Sushant Singh Rajput’s life 833300
Delhi HC dismisses stay on ‘Nyay: The Justice’ streaming based on Sushant Singh Rajput’s life
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Gungun gives Radha and Mohan the best gift 833386
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Gungun gives Radha and Mohan the best gift
Junooniyatt spoiler: Elahi's shocking encounter in the forest leaves her shaken 833378
Junooniyatt spoiler: Elahi’s shocking encounter in the forest leaves her shaken
Tejas: Actor Mayank Madhur takes legal action against Kangana Ranaut and makers for non-payment 833305
Tejas: Actor Mayank Madhur takes legal action against Kangana Ranaut and makers for non-payment
SRK surprises fans by dropping the first poster of Jawan at the end of the #AskSRK session. 833341
SRK surprises fans by dropping the first poster of Jawan at the end of the #AskSRK session.
Read Latest News