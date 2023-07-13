David Beckham is my fashion inspiration: Aarush Shrivastav

Actor Aarush Shrivastav who has been part of projects Pavitra Rishta 2.0, Asur, Naagin 6, Sanak, Bekaboo etc, is a fashionista to the core. He follows his basic instinct and gut when it comes to following a particular fashion trend. He chooses comfort in his styling.
In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Aarush who is presently seen in Saavi Ki Savari, talks about his fashion secrets and much more.
Check here.
#Ishtyle for you in one word:
Confidence
Favourite item in your wardrobe:
My suits.
The style that makes you feel sexy:
My well-dressed look makes me feel sexy.
Your fashion inspiration:
David Beckham
What would be your dress to kill on a perfect date:
Jackets
Sweatshirts or shirts:
Shirts
Indian or western:
Western
Your best gift with respect to attire that you have got:
Jeans
Your favorite dress worn during lockdown:
Just my boxers.
Fashion advice to fans:
Wear anything but with confidence.
