David Beckham is my fashion inspiration: Aarush Shrivastav

Actor Aarush Shrivastav who has been part of projects Pavitra Rishta 2.0, Asur, Naagin 6, Sanak, Bekaboo etc, is a fashionista to the core. He follows his basic instinct and gut when it comes to following a particular fashion trend. He chooses comfort in his styling.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Aarush who is presently seen in Saavi Ki Savari, talks about his fashion secrets and much more.

Check here.

#Ishtyle for you in one word:

Confidence

Favourite item in your wardrobe:

My suits.

The style that makes you feel sexy:

My well-dressed look makes me feel sexy.

Your fashion inspiration:

David Beckham

What would be your dress to kill on a perfect date:

Jackets

Sweatshirts or shirts:

Shirts

Indian or western:

Western

Your best gift with respect to attire that you have got:

Jeans

Your favorite dress worn during lockdown:

Just my boxers.

Fashion advice to fans:

Wear anything but with confidence.

