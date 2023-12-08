Exclusive: Special OPS 1.5 fame ShivJyoti Rajput to feature in film Idiots

Actress ShivJyoti Rajput who has featured in projects Special OPS 1.5, Bebaakee, Fateh etc, has recently shot for an upcoming film. She will be part of the cast of the film Idiots. The film Idiots is produced by Gopal Kanda, Pratima Dutta and Kashish Khan with Vinay Sharma being the Director.

We at IWMBuzz.com wrote exclusively about actors Rashami Desai, Ravi Kishan, Kunj Anand, Siddharth Bodke, Piyush Mishra, Urvashi Rautela, Sonnali Seygall playing integral roles in the film. If you have missed reading it, you can read it here.

Exclusive: Rashami Desai to feature in film Idiots

Exclusive: Ravi Kishan and Vijay Raaz to feature in film Idiots

Exclusive: Kunj Anand and Siddharth Bodke to feature in film Idiots

Exclusive: Urvashi Rautela and Sonnalli Seygall to feature in film Idiots

We now hear of ShivJyoti bagging one of the prime roles in the upcoming film.

We buzzed ShivJyoti but did not get through to her.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

