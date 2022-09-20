In India, the total fertility rate (TFR) has decreased from 2.2 in 2015–16 to 2.0 in 2019–21, according to the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5), and infertility rates among younger couples in metro areas have increased, according to health experts. As the fitness experts dug deeper into the causes, they discovered that lifestyle-related infertility and long workdays were observable correlates of infertility. This may be because of lifestyle choices or late marriages.

Women’s fertility is impacted by common reproductive problems such as PCOS, endometriosis (pelvic inflammatory disease), and irregular ovulation cycles. Due to stress brought on by lengthy workdays, adverse geographic and climatic conditions, and poor lifestyle decisions, male partners have low sperm counts.

Purnima Sood, co-founder, and head of the fertility coach programs at Fertility Dost stated in an interview with HT Lifestyle that “Yes, 70% of infertility cases are attributable to lifestyle concerns. We have observed that urban city couples frequently overcome infertility quickly when they put their attention to managing and modifying lifestyles. Reproductive health is impacted by a variety of factors, including insufficient sleep, a sedentary lifestyle, high levels of stress, mindless eating, smoking, using drugs or alcohol, and not drinking enough water. The most frequent causes of infertility are PCOS and low sperm count, and surprisingly, both of these can be controlled by changing one’s lifestyle.

“The entire relationship of a couple is built on the level of love and camaraderie they share among themselves,” said Shuchita Gupta, co-founder of Care4parents. A couple should sit together, share, communicate, and discuss anything and everything as a unit. It takes enough time between getting home from work after a long day and going to bed for both parties to share properly. The act of sharing clears the mind, and a clear mind aids in the functioning of all the other senses in the body. Talking and sharing decrease as soon as one partner consistently arrives home late, giving way instead to conflicts and disagreements or simply talking about urgent things that need to be addressed. Hormonal changes can be caused by emotions like stress and anxiety.

Many people returned to their hometowns during COVID-19 because it was a work-from-home event, and strangely, many patients undergoing fertility therapy were suddenly claiming success in their efforts to have a family. The only plausible conclusion seems to be that the affected couples’ stress levels had changed as a result of the change in scenery, speed of living, and other factors. With the correct methods, resources, and techniques, infertility can be overcome. Don’t wait any longer because aging affects infertility.

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com