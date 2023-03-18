The newsmaker Hardik Pandya is a popular cricketer. He is a talented cricketer who is an all-rounder in this field. His performance on the field has amazed the audience. And here are all the inside details about his life, net worth, career, age, and more.

Hardik Pandya’s Net Worth Hardik Pandya’s full name is Hardik Himanshu Pandya. Fans lovingly call him Kung Fu Pandya. The International cricketer plays for team India in Twenty20 International (T20I) and One Day International (ODI) in all three formats. Also, his impactful performance made him the Captain of Gujarat Titans. Interestingly he also won the 2022 trophy in his debut year. His annual worth is around one crore. Hardik Pandya Net Worth as per reports, he got paid around 15 crores by IPL, Gujarat Titans. He has earned money through various endorsements, and ads that include Energy Drink, Hala Play, Oppo Mobiles, etc. As of 2023, he has around 11 million dollars which is approx 91 crores.

Hardik Pandya’s Age Hardik Pandya was born on the 11th of October in 1993 in the Choryasi district of Surat in Gujarat. At present, he will be 30 years old in 2023.

Hardik Pandya’s Height Hardik has a tall and fit body. He is 6 feet tall and weighs around 68 kilograms. Girls love his personality and funky style.

Hardik Pandya’s Career Hardik Pandya is a popular player in all formats of cricket. He made his Test debut in 2017 alongside Sri Lanka. In 2016, he made his ODI debut against New Zealand and made his T20 debut against Australia. Currently, he is performing well on the field. He has made 1518 runs till now in ODI, 1271 in the T20I, and 532 in Test cricket.

Hardik Pandya’s Family Hardik Pandya was born in a Gujarati family to Himanshu Pandya and Nalini Pandya. His father who is the head of the family used to run a small business for car finance. However, the business was shut down and they moved to Vadodara. As his father decided to close down his business and move to Vadodara to give a quality life to his children. Unfortunately, his dad died due to cardiac arrest in January 2021. His elder brother Krunal Pandya also plays for Indian cricket. He is married to Serbian-based Indian actress Natasha Stankovic. And the duo had a baby boy together on 30th July 2020.

Hardik Pandya’s Assets Hardik earns a lot through his cricket career and endorsements. He has a luxurious house in Gujarat which was bought in 2016. At present, it costs more than 2 crores. Apart from that he also owns multiple real estate properties.

Hardik Pandya’s Car Collection Hardik is a lover of cars and owns some expensive ones such as a Lamborghini worth 4 crores, and a Rolls Royce worth 6.15 crores. He also has cars like Mercedes, Audi, and Range Rover.

Hardik Pandya’s About Full Name – Hardik Himanshu Pandya

Nickname – Kung Fu Pandya and Hairy

Father’s Name -Himanshu Pandya

Mother’s Name – Nalini Pandya

Date of Birth -11th October 1993

Birthplace – Choryasi, Surat, Gujarat

Hometown – Choryasi, Surat, Gujarat, India

Wife’s Name – Nataša Stanković Pandya

Age 30 years (as of 2023)

Height – 6 feet

Nationality- Indian

Zodiac Sign – Libra

Children- Agastya Pandya

Siblings – Krunal Pandya

Weight – 68 kilograms (150 lbs)

Hair Colour – Black

Net Worth – $11 million (INR 91 crore) Hardik Pandya’s Social Media Account The cricketer is quite active on social media sites. He often shares pictures and daily updates from his vacation, family, and fun videos. Also, he shares adorable pictures of his son. And once in a while, he comes live to interact with his users.

Social Media Platforms’ Followers

Instagram – 25.1 million

Facebook – 12 Million

Twitter – 8.9 Million

